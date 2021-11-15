"Shame we couldn't get the job done" - Kane Williamson after New Zealand go down to Australia in T20 World Cup 2021 final 

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said it was a shame they couldn't get the job done in the 2021 T20 World Cup final. Australia beat the Kiwis by eight wickets to get their hands on their maiden T20 World Cup title.

Williamson said the team was "feeling it a bit" after they came into the tournament with high hopes. They played good cricket in the World Cup but could not go all the way.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Williamson said:

"Guys committed to what we tried to do in venues that varied a lot. There was a lot of heart shown, always nice to get to the big dance. But credit to Australia. Some high hopes coming in, some good cricket played, so we're feeling it a bit. There are only two possible outcomes, shame we couldn't get the job done."

Williamson scored a major chunk of New Zealand's runs with his brilliant 85 powering them to 172 after a slow start.

Speaking about their batting effort, Williamson said:

"With the start, we were looking to set a platform. The surface was slightly holding a fraction. It was nice to be able to build some partnerships to get to what we thought was a competitive total at the halfway stage."

He went on to praise Australia's chase, saying that the Aaron Finch-led side did not give them an inch.

"It was chased superbly by Australia. They are a great side and had a brilliant campaign. You never really know, but at halfway we made every effort to get a good total. The guys came out and committed to the plans. We weren't far away. Having said that, credit to the way Australia chase it, they didn't give us an inch," Williamson said.

He went on to praise his team's performance and said he was proud of them.

"We tried to make it difficult but it wasn't to be today, but proud of how we've operated."

T20 World Cup 2021 final: Kane Williamson's knock in vain as Australia romp to maiden title

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner hit half-centuries as Australia chased down 173 with eight wickets to spare in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Kane Williamson's brilliant knock of 85 runs went in vain for New Zealand.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



#T20WorldCup #Australia #NewZealand #NZvAUS Mitchell Marsh has been awarded the Man of the Match in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 for his brilliant match-winning knock 🙌 #T20WorldCup Final Mitchell Marsh has been awarded the Man of the Match in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 for his brilliant match-winning knock 🙌#T20WorldCup #Australia #NewZealand #NZvAUS #T20WorldCupFinal https://t.co/1fLHDe95Kv

Josh Hazlewood got the early wicket of Daryl Mitchell to stunt New Zealand's start with the bat. Bowling tight lines, Australia did well to restrict New Zealand's for large parts of the first 10 overs.

Williamson broke the shackles in the ninth over and started to take on the Australian bowlers. However, he lost Martin Guptill at the other end to Adam Zampa.

Williamson and Glenn Phillips put on 50 runs in 26 deliveries but both fell in the 18th over to Hazlewood. Williamson ended with 85 off 48 balls, in a knock studded with 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Jimmy Neesham hit 13 off seven as New Zealand finished on 172/4.

Trent Boult had Aaron Finch top-edge a short ball to Daryl Mitchell for the first breakthrough in the third over. New Zealand would have thought they had got off to a good start defending their total. But that was the last bit of joy the Kiwis had in the match.

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh put on a brilliant 92-run stand in 59 balls to take the match away from New Zealand.

Boult castled Warner in the 13th over for 53 off 38, but Australia were already in a good enough position by then.

Marsh and Glenn Maxwell then ensured that Warner's wicket was just a small bump on their road to victory. They chased down the target with more than an over to spare.

Marsh scored 77 off 50 with six boundaries and four sixes. Meanwhile Maxwell hit 28 off 18 as Australia claimed their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

Edited by Aditya Singh