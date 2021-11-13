Shane Warne predicts the winner of the T20 World Cup 2021 final

Shane Warne has backed Australia to win their first ever T20 World Cup title by beating New Zealand on Sunday.

Speaking in a short video on Twitter, Shane Warne exuded confidence that Australia's nail-biting finish in the semi-final has bought them enough momentum to clinch the Trans-Tasman battle in Dubai. The former leg-spinner remarked:

"It's been a cracking tournament so far and how good were those two semifinals? Gotta feel for England and Pakistan but they were two ripping games. So congratulations to New Zealand and Australia for making it to the final. I think I will go for Australia to lift their first ever T20 trophy after a thrilling win over Pakistan in the semi-final. After the way they finished I think they have got a lot of momentum."

Australia and New Zealand won almost identical semi-final matches to reach the summit clash.

While Aaron Finch and co. chased down Pakistan's 177 with five wickets and an over to spare in Dubai, Kane Williamson's New Zealand shot down England's 167 by the same margin in Abu Dhabi. Both teams had similar success in the Super 12 stage too, leaving little to separate the neighbors ahead of the final.

"Steve Smith's role as Mr. fix it is spot on" - Shane Warne

In an earlier statement, Shane Warne had lauded Australia for giving Steve Smith the role of "Mr. fix it," saying this has made them favorites for the title. He argued that Smith's presence brings flexibility to the team, allowing management to send the finishers - or "the beasts" - according to the situation.

The final will commence at 7:30 IST in Dubai. If the two teams' history and prior encounters at ICC events are any indication, it is likely to be a cracking game.

