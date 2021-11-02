T20 World Cup 2021: "Some people say that IPL is responsible for global warming as well" - Aakash Chopra on T20 league being detrimental to India's chances

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has dismissed suggestions that Virat Kohli and co. have failed in the T20 World Cup because of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chopra asserted that the IPL has benefited Indian cricket immensely, making Team India a better T20 outfit.

Indian players featured in the second half of IPL 2021, which ended on October 15 in the UAE. The T20 World Cup began almost immediately on October 17. A few Indian players who featured in the England Test series flew directly to the UAE to join their franchises.

Many critics have pointed to the IPL as a possible reason for India’s disastrous showing in the T20 World Cup 2021. However, responding to a fan query on whether the IPL has been detrimental to India’s chances at the ICC event, Chopra stated:

“It is not as if India lost because the IPL happened. There is no guarantee that India would have won if the IPL hadn’t taken place. The IPL makes you a better player in T20 cricket, no doubt about that. IPL gives you strong financial security, it gives you a big platform and teaches you to deal with high-pressure situations. There are so many reasons that make you a better cricketer if you are part of the IPL.”

He, however, admitted that the Indian players have had a tough time due to the tight schedule, which was made worse owing to COVID-19 and bio-bubble restrictions. Chopra explained:

“It is a tightrope since the second half of the IPL had to be held amid all the COVID issues, otherwise everyone would have been at a loss. Players were in England in a soft-bubble. They played a high-intensity series there, then there was the high-intensity IPL and now the super high-intensity World Cup. To reduce the intensity, the scheduling was such that there was a week’s gap between two matches. But the big gap is a double-edged sword, which works against you sometimes. I won’t say we lost because of the IPL. On the contrary, I would say that you can become one of the best T20 sides due to the IPL.”

He further quipped:

“As for blaming the tournament for India’s performance, some people say that IPL is responsible for global warming as well.”

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won IPL 2021 defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final by 27 runs.

“They think playing the IPL is enough” - Wasim Akram takes a dig at India

According to former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, Indian players are not serious about international cricket because they feel playing in the IPL is 'enough'.

Reacting to India’s defeat against New Zealand, Akram told A Sports:

"India last played a limited-overs series with all the senior players in March. Now we are in November. So that shows they are not taking those international series seriously. They think playing the IPL is enough. You play as much league cricket in the world that you want. While playing league cricket, you will find one or two good bowlers in the opposition. In international cricket, you will face all five good bowlers."

India went down to New Zealand by eight wickets on Sunday in Dubai, putting their chances of making it to the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals in serious jeopardy.

