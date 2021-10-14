T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa unveils their jersey ahead of the mega-event 

The South African cricket team have unveiled their jersey for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The mega event will commence in the UAE and Oman from October 17. South Africa's World Cup journey begins with a Super 12 match against Australia on October 23.

Cricket South Africa took to their Twitter account to give fans a look at the official jersey of the South African team for the T20 World Cup. Three Proteas in Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj and skipper Temba Bavuma were seen sporting the latest jersey. The post was captioned:

"Inspired by the vibrant colours of our flag and the unique designs of Ndebele art, the #Proteas #T20WorldCup kit honours our heritage and diversity. We celebrate all that is South African as we take on the world."

You can see the jersey below:

The jersey has the usual green and yellow colors traditionally associated with South African jerseys. There is a unique design on the collar as well.

The team also revealed their away jersey for the mega-event. SA took to their Instagram account to reveal their away jersey for the T20 World Cup. You can see the away jersey below:

Reeza Hendricks sporting SA away jersey.

Star opener Reeza Hendricks was sporting the latest away jersey designed for the upcoming World Cup. The kit is predominantly yellow with a few green stripes to it.

Temba Bavuma to lead the South African side in the T20 World Cup

South Africa has unveiled the player list for the T20 World Cup 2021. The squad is made up of the best youngsters and some experienced players. The side are coming into the competition after completing a clean sweep against Sri Lanka in a 3-match T20 series away from home.

South Africa’s batting unit will be strengthened by some important figures in the 2021 T20 World Cup, including the skipper himself, Quinton De Cock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram and David Miller.

The pace bowling attack of South Africa is always a challenge. The squad is led by three dominant pacers: Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Anrich Nortje. Cricket South Africa has also reserved George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Lizaad Wiliams as traveling members of the team.

South Africa's full squad for the T20 World Cup:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

