T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies: Who won today's match?

South Africa came up with a clinical all-round show to thump West Indies by eight wickets in Match 18 of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Tuesday.

Bowling first after winning the toss, South Africa restricted West Indies to 143 for 8. Only Evin Lewis (56 off 35) stood up to the Proteas challenge as the rest of the batters failed to deliver. Aiden Markram (51* off 26) and Rassie van der Dussen (43* off 51) then featured in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 83 as the chasing side eased to victory in 18.2 overs.

South Africa got off to a forgettable start in their chase of 144. Temba Bavuma (2) was run out in the first over, trying to take on Andre Russell’s arm at mid-on. Reeza Hendricks, who was picked as opener after Quinton de Kock pulled out citing “personal reasons”, looked in impressive touch.

He began the third over by smashing left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein for a maximum over wide long on. The next ball was pulled behind square for a four. South Africa were reasonably placed at 42 for 1 at the end of the powerplay.

It needed a brilliant catch from Shimron Hetmyer to end Hendricks’ innings on 39 from 30. The South African opener pulled one from Hosein towards deep square, where Hetmyer dived forward and completed the catch. The decision was referred with a soft signal of not out but replays showed that Hetmyer had completed the catch cleanly.

Markram came in and launched Hayden Walsh for a six over long-on. He clubbed another maximum off Kieron Pollard in the next over, depositing a long hop over deep square leg. A third six came off a slower ball from Ravi Rampaul as Markram raced to 30 off 14 balls.

With 33 needed off the last five, Van der Dussen slammed Dwayne Bravo for consecutive fours. Markram reached his 50 off 25 balls with a six off Russell and also hit the winning run the next ball as South Africa completed a dominating win.

South Africa restrict West Indies to 143 for 8 after Evin Lewis fifty

Dwaine Pretorius (R) of South Africa celebrates a wicket. Pic: Getty Images

West Indies opener Evin Lewis smashed 56 from 35 balls. However, South Africa’s bowlers fought back well to restrict their opponents to 143 for 8 after winning the toss and fielding first. While Lewis was in full flow, his partner Lendl Simmons struggled to get any momentum into his innings and made a boundary-less 16 off 35 balls. Anrich Nortje (1/14), Dwaine Pretorius (3/17) and Keshav Maharaj (2/24) combined to throttle the Windies batting.

South Africa’s decision to open the bowling with off-spinner Markram took West Indies by surprise, who were 6 for no loss after three overs - Markram’s second over being a maiden. However, Lewis opened up in the next over against Kagiso Rabada, whacking him for a four over backward point and six over his head.

Giving Markram a third over proved costly for the Proteas as he was carted for 18. Lewis pulled him for consecutive sixes over midwicket and long-on. The last ball was smacked over mid-on for a four. A struggling Simmons was dropped behind the wickets off Nortje as West Indies finished the powerplay on 43 for no loss.

Meanwhile, Lewis enjoyed himself against the South African spinners as well. He clubbed Maharaj and Shamsi for sixes in consecutive overs, the second of which brought up his 50 off 32 balls. Another maximum followed off Maharaj, but the left-arm spinner had the last laugh. He forced Lewis to drag a flat and quick delivery to deep midwicket.

West Indies could not get any rhythm into their innings following Lewis’ dismissal. Nicholas Pooran came in and hit a couple of fours but his horror run continued as he perished for 12, trying to take on Maharaj. Simmons’ misery ended as he was cleaned up off a slower one from Rabada while attempting and ungainly heave.

There was no return to form for Chris Gayle (12). He sliced a smart slower ball from Pretorius behind the wickets. Russell (5) was cleaned up by a superb Nortje yorker while Hetmyer (1) was run out attempting a non-existent second.

Kieron Pollard (26) hit a few valuable boundaries before crunching one to the fielder at straight mid-off, standing behind the umpire. The decision was referred as the catch was taken close to the ground but the soft signal of 'out' stood. Hayden Walsh (0) perished next ball before a boundary from Bravo took West Indies past 140.

South Africa vs West Indies: Who won Player of the Match in today’s T20 World Cup 2021 match?

South Africa excelled with the ball. Nortje dismissed Russell and conceded only 14 in his four overs. Pretorius helped himself to three wickets towards the end of the innings while Maharaj made an impact with figures of 2 for 24.

When South Africa batted, Markram scored a scintillating half-century, while Van der Dussen (43*) and Hendricks (39) also made key contributions.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

For West Indies, opener Lewis played a lone hand with a half-century while Hosein (1/27) and Bravo (0/23) were economical with the ball.

Proteas pacer Nortje was named Player of the Match for his probing and economical spell.

Edited by Sai Krishna