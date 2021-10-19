T20 World Cup 2021: "South Africa will struggle in Sharjah" - Aakash Chopra makes big prediction

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra thinks Sharjah's wicket might prove to be a demon for South Africa in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.

The Proteas' struggle against quality spin bowling is nothing new and Chopra reckons it might get worse when they play in Sharjah.

Speaking on his YouTube show 'Cricket Chaupaal', Chopra said:

"South Africa will struggle in Sharjah because the players in the team because they don't have good batters who can play well against quality spinners. The lack of stroke makers in the side will be a massive problem for the Proteas."

The Temba Bavuma-led side are scheduled to play two games - one against Eoin Morgan's England and the other against a qualifying team - at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"Don't think they can make it to the semifinal" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa's chances at the T20 World Cup

Aakash Chopra believes South Africa, who haven't had the best of outings in recent ICC events, are likely to continue that trend in this year's T20 World Cup. So far, the Proteas have managed to reach the top four twice in 2009 and 2014, but they bowed out of the semifinals on both occasions.

Chopra said:

"This team hasn't gone anywhere and this year as well, unfortunately I don't see them going anywhere ahead in the tournament. They are on a run winning nine out of 10 T20Is but I doubt they can continue the same form in the T20 World Cup. They might spoil a few parties but I don't think they can make it to the semifinal."

South Africa have been placed in a colloquial 'Group of Death' alongside England, West Indies, Australia and two qualifying teams.

They defeated Afghanistan in their first warm-up game and will hope to continue their winning form leading into the T20 World Cup.

