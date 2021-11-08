T20 World Cup 2021: "India just didn't have enough runs" - Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Bharat Arun's statement, says toss not the major reason for defeats

Sunil Gavaskar has reacted to Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun's recent statement where he stressed the toss' role behind India's torrid T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. Gavaskar said it was Pakistan and New Zealand's brilliant bowling, and not the toss, that led to India's defeats against those two teams.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Bharat Arun remarked that the toss gave an "undue advantage" to the teams who called it right and chose to chase first in the UAE.

In an interview with Sports Today, Sunil Gavaskar was asked his opinion on the same. He replied that Pakistan and New Zealand's bowlers simply didn't allow India to get enough runs to offset the dew disadvantage that the teams fielding second have faced in the tournament so far. Gavaskar said:

"No, the major reason has been the splendid bowling from Pakistan and from New Zealand which didn't allow our batting to flourish. If our batting had flourished as it did against Afghanistan when they scored 200 then the dew factor doesn't come into play at all because the bowlers have a cushion of 30-40 runs already. So even if they were taken for a few extra runs with the wet ball, those 40 extra runs would make the difference. What happened against Pakistan and New Zealand was that their bowlers bowled brilliantly and they didn't allow our accomplished batsmen to get going. India just didn't have enough runs for their bowlers to defend with the wet ball."

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



and



Who do you think will be the finalists? 🤔



#T20WorldCup #ENGvNZ #PAKvAUS Here are the fixtures of the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021. #England and #NewZealand will play first at Abu Dhabi on 10th of November followed by #Pakistan and #Australia at Dubai on the 11th.Who do you think will be the finalists? 🤔 Here are the fixtures of the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021.#England and #NewZealand will play first at Abu Dhabi on 10th of November followed by #Pakistan and #Australia at Dubai on the 11th.Who do you think will be the finalists? 🤔 #T20WorldCup #ENGvNZ #PAKvAUS https://t.co/9vQJTuAtXA

In the 29 matches completed so far in the Super 12 stage, 18 have been won by the teams fielding first. These numbers are more lopsided - eight wins from nine games - for Dubai, where India lost to Pakistan and New Zealand.

"Could some of the Indian players have not played the last few matches of the IPL?" - Sunil Gavaskar queries

BCCI @BCCI



#T20WorldCup 🗣️ 🗣️: B. Arun reflects on the learnings and journey as #TeamIndia Bowling Coach. 👍 🗣️ 🗣️: B. Arun reflects on the learnings and journey as #TeamIndia Bowling Coach. 👍#T20WorldCup https://t.co/F3tk0u3wUM

Bharat Arun also talked about how a break between IPL 2021 and the T20 World Cup would have been beneficial for the physical and mental health of the Indian players, who have been living in bio-bubbles for the past six months.

Sunil Gavaskar also acknowledged the same, saying only the players can understand the toll bubble life has had on their health. Gavaskar said:

"It could have, because none of us knows what the hardships are in a bubble, particularly for a team. For us, who are also in a bubble, the pressure to perform is not there... So while they may be able to mingle among themselves, mingle among their families or the families of their teammates, the pressure can tell on you."

However, the former captain questioned whether some of the players could have skipped the IPL to remain fresh for national duty. Sunil Gavaskar said:

"Having said that, maybe at that stage, when we talk about the workload factor, to take it easy, etc. So could some of the Indian players have not played the last few matches of the IPL? Could they have avoided playing that and kept themselves fresh for India? Well, that's something that they will be able to answer. Particularly when you know that you may not be able to qualify, should some of the players have taken a break and given themselves one week, 10 days break to freshen up and recharge their batteries?"

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India will now play a dead rubber against Namibia on Monday, capping off a disappointing end to Virat Kohli's T20 captaincy career.

Edited by Sai Krishna