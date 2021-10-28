T20 World Cup 2021: “Switched my batting style from right-handed to left-handed to bat like Jayasuriya” - Kusal Perera 

Dashing Sri Lankan opener Kusal Perera has revealed that he switched from being a right-handed batter to a left-hander because he wanted to bat like his idol Sanath Jayasuriya.

Perera’s fondness for the Sri Lankan legend is well-known and his attacking batting style is often compared to Jayasuriya himself. The 31-year-old is one of the senior members of Sri Lanka’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2021.

In a video feature uploaded on the official T20 World Cup website, Perera opened up about what Jayasuriya means to him. He revealed:

“In my childhood, I used to play as a right-handed batsman. But, obviously, I liked Sanath Jayasuriya and his batting style. So, I switched my batting style from right-handed to left-handed to bat like Jayasuriya. It was tough (initially) but, at the moment, I am very confident.”

Explaining what drew him towards Jayasuriya’s batting, Perera elaborated:

“At that time, (in the 90s) it was a trend - Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana opening the batting. The whole world was watching the way he (Sanath) was batting. I loved the way he played his cut short, the flick and pull. That’s all in my memory. I am not trying to copy him, but obviously I like to play like him.”

Jayasuriya ended his career with 6973 runs in 110 Tests and 13430 runs in 445 ODIs. He also scored 629 runs in 31 T20Is.

According to Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene, Perera will be crucial to the team’s chances at the T20 World Cup 2021 since he will be batting at the top of the order. Jayawardene, who has been working as a consultant with the Sri Lankan team, stated:

“It is a great opportunity for him, batting at the top of the order, and being that difference in the team. A lot of the guys will react to how he goes about things. So yes, there is a little bit of added responsibility and pressure on him. But, good players always enjoy that kind of pressure.”

Perera has, so far, scored 1461 runs in 56 T20Is at a strike rate of 131.97 with a best of 84.

Kusal Perera’s T20 World Cup 2021 numbers so far

Perera has had a disappointing T20 World Cup 2021 campaign so far. In four matches, he has scored only 45 runs at a strike rate of 125.

The left-hander began his campaign with 11 against Namibia before being dismissed for a duck versus Ireland. He scored an unbeaten 33 against the Netherlands and was out for 1 in the Bangladesh game.

Sri Lanka take on Australia in match number 22 of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar