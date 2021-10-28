T20 World Cup 2021: "There always seems to be a drama when we go to World Cups" - Quinton de Kock agrees to take the knee 

Quinton de Kock has apologized to his teammates and fans for his withdrawal from the team's T20 World Cup 2021 clash against the West Indies. It was reported that the player refused to follow Cricket South Africa's directive to take a knee before all the matches in the ICC event. The wicketkeeper-batsman, in his official statement, has now clarified that he will kneel in support of the BLM moment to raise awareness regarding racial prejudice.

He also pointed out how the directive was given to the team on the match-day itself. de Kock stated that he was not too pleased with how the instructions were handed to the Proteas squad and felt they violated his rights.

The cricket star opting out of the game against West Indies sparked a major uproar and a certain section also targeted him for his unwillingness to take the knee. He noted that being labeled a 'racist' was hurtful for his family and pregnant wife.

#JPJohnHlophe4ChiefJustice🇿🇦 @Bravopedi_ Quinton De Kock is a racist,the proteas must come back home.....we aren't going to support racists in our national team. How painful this picture is #T20WorldCup21 #BlackLivesMatter ❤🏏 Quinton De Kock is a racist,the proteas must come back home.....we aren't going to support racists in our national team. How painful this picture is #T20WorldCup21 #BlackLivesMatter ❤🏏 https://t.co/Zt2XeAytg0

He suggested these issues could have been handled in a better manner if they had been addressed prior to the World Cup. The cricketers would have been completely focused on the job at hand during the tournament, according to de Kock.

"I would love nothing more than to play for my country again" - Quinton de Kock

The glovesman thanked his teammates for supporting him during the tough phase. He also lauded skipper Temba Bavuma for siding with him. de Kock signed off by saying he would love to don the national jersey once again, given that the team wants him back.

Read the full statement here:

South Africa are slated to take on Sri Lanka in a Group 1 fixture of the Super 12's on Saturday, October 30. The contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Quinton de Kock has established himself as a vital cog in the Proteas side over the years with his superlative performances across formats. His return to the side is bound to boost the chances of Temba Bavuma and co.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Quinton de Kock will make a return to the South African side in the T20 World Cup 2021? Yes No 34 votes so far