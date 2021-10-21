"There will be additional pressure on Babar Azam as captain" - Matthew Hayden predicts all teams will target Pakistan's star batter

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden emphasized the importance of leadership ahead of the high-octane clash between Asian cricket giants India and Pakistan.

The ex-cricketer was roped in as a batting consultant for Babar Azam and co. for their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign.While speaking about the highly-anticipated clash in a media interaction, Hayden pointed out that there would be no scope for any errors, considering the conditions in the UAE.

Hayden cited the examples of MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan, who struggled with the bat during the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League. However, he feels they were still instrumental in leading their teams to the final with their exemplary leadership.

The 49-year-old predicted that teams will be looking to target Babar Azam during the showpiece event. Hayden stated that there will be added pressure on the star batter because of the same.

"Even though their (MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan) individual performances weren't as good, compared to how they have previously done within their own statistical record, the way they led their troops and conducted themselves became an important part of (playing in the) UAE."

Hayden added:

"There will be additional pressure on Babar Azam as captain and batsman because he will be targeted and everyone will be wanting to, like they say, put him in their pocket. Babar has command and presence and he needs to fulfil that role in a batting sense and (as a) captain."

"I have watched KL Rahul grow and he is a major threat to Pakistan" - Matthew Hayden

Hayden also spoke about how the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have the ability to take the game away from the opposition with their batting. He stated that he has followed Rahul's career and feels the Indian opener will be a major threat for the Pakistan team alongside Pant.

"More or less I have watched KL Rahul grow and he is a major threat to Pakistan. I have watched him grow up as a boy. I have seen his struggles and his dominance in shorter formats. I have seen someone like Rishabh Pant, his brash nature and beautiful vision for the game, how he has destroyed bowling attacks because he has got the opportunity because he sees it that way."

Pakistan will open their T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday, October 24, against India in their first game of the Super 12 stage. The pressure will be on the Babar Azam-led side as the Men in Blue have a flawless record against Pakistan in World Cups.

In the shortest format as well, India have won all five of their T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan so far. The clash promises to be a closely fought one as both sides will look to go with all guns blazing at the Dubai International Stadium.

