T20 World Cup 2021: "They have a psychological pressure of facing us" - Shoaib Akhtar wants a Pak-NZ final

Pakistani veteran Shoaib Akhtar has revealed his desire to witness a Pakistan-New Zealand clash at the T20 World Cup 2021 Finals. The 46-year-old also believes the Kiwi unit carries a "psychological pressure" on those facing the Pakistani side.

Kane Williamson-led side beat England by five wickets in the first semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi. It was all thanks to a collective effort from the Kiwi bowlers and some sumptuous batting displays by Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham. The Black Caps sealed their spot for the finals of the competition on Sunday.

While reviewing the high-octane encounter, Shoaib Akhtar posted a video on his official YouTube channel. He imparted that he wants New Zealand to meet Pakistan in the finals. Pakistan will play the second semi-finals against a mighty unit of Australia today (November 11).

Akhtar opined that New Zealand has a psychological pressure of facing the Men in Green. He said thus, because New Zealand canceled their tour to Pakistan earlier this year. That left a sour taste in the mouths of all Pakistani cricket fans and the PCB. The former speedster also acknowledged that first Pakistan has to cross the river of fire in Australia in order to make it to the finals. He said:

"Now, I want New Zealand to face Pakistan in the finals, because they have a psychological pressure of facing us. But for the first time, Pakistan has to play one of the most amazing cricket ever against Australia tomorrow. I can see that Pak-NZ in the finals. But Pakistan has to cross the river of fire to become the finalists."

Pakistan and New Zealand also met in the league stages of the T20 World Cup 2021. The former then came out on top and won the game by five wickets in Sharjah.

"When it came to Morgan's strategy against New Zealand, I didn't like it at all." - Shoaib Akhtar

The former cricketer-turned-expert also criticized a few of Eoin Morgan's decisions against the Kiwis on Wednesday. Akhtar believes England played with the wrong batting order and either Morgan, the captain himself or Liam Livingston, should've batted up the order.

While underlining Morgan's decision to give Adil Rashid the 18th over of the match as a poor one, Akhtar said:

"England sent out a very poor batting order. Livingston and Morgan should've batted up the order. If they would've come to bat at the 12th or 13th over, the score would've surely touched 170-175. But it wasn't to be. When it came to strategy of Morgan, I didn't like it at all. When Livingston got a wicket in the 16th over, Morgan should've given the ball to Rashid in the next over itself."

Shoaib Akhtar also expressed his discontent with the poor batting displays by Kane Williamson and Eoin Morgan in the match. Akhtar mentioned that the Kiwi skipper should've anchored the innings and stayed at the crease for long.

''From both sides, the captaincy wasn't up to the mark. From both sides, the captain didn't bat greatly. Williamson is an anchor, he's not one for the helter-skelter. He should've played for a long time. But this was his lesson. He will always be a danger as long as he's in the middle," Akhtar concluded.

It remains to be seen which team will face New Zealand in the all-important T20 World Cup 2021 Finals in Dubai. The second semi-final between Australia and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on November 11.

