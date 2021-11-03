T20 World Cup 2021: "This change is more to do with India feeling they need to draw in Ashwin's experience" - Tom Moody 

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody shared his thoughts regarding Team India's decision to bring in Ravichandran Ashwin in place of Varun Chakravarthy. The off-spinner will play his first T20I in national colors since 2017 when he takes the field in Abu Dhabi against Afghanistan.

Here's our Playing XI 🔽 🚨 Team News 🚨2⃣ changes for #TeamIndia as R Ashwin & Suryakumar Yadav are named in the team.Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/IndvAfg-T20WC Here's our Playing XI 🔽 🚨 Team News 🚨2⃣ changes for #TeamIndia as R Ashwin & Suryakumar Yadav are named in the team. #INDvAFG #T20WorldCup Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/IndvAfg-T20WCHere's our Playing XI 🔽 https://t.co/QHICNk8Wjl

Moody felt Chakravarthy's bowling was not an issue during India's losses in their first two games. He believes that the team has included R. Ashwin primarily for his valuable experience. While speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Moody said:

"I don't think that India's performance to this point has been down to their bowling and Chakravarthy in particular. I believe the call to start the tournament with Varun Chakravarthy was the right one as he posed a bigger threat irrespective of left or right-hand batsmen. This change is more to do with India feeling they need to draw Ashwin's experience at this point of time. Calm head during a difficult time."

During the toss, Virat Kohli clarified that Chakravarthy had suffered a niggle. The BCCI has then gone onto declare that the mystery spinner missed the contest due to an issue with his left calf. There were concerns regarding the player's knee heading into the tournament as well.

Ashwin will certainly bowl with the new ball: Agarkar

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar claimed he was not convinced by the change while adding that he felt for Varun Chakravarthy. India have struggled with the new ball as they have failed to pick up a single wicket in the powerplay. With that in mind, Agarkar predicted Ashwin would bowl with the new ball. Agarkar said:

"You've got to feel a little bit of Varun Chakravarthy, he did not do too much wrong. Whilst I'm not convinced of the move, you're still getting a seasoned campaigner. He will certainly bowl with the new ball."

Ashwin will have plenty to defend under his belt with India posting 210-2 on the board in Abu Dhabi against Afghanistan.

Edited by Aditya Singh