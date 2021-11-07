T20 World Cup 2021: "This team can make 200 and also get out for 110" - Aakash Chopra analyzes Afghanistan's batting department

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reckons Afghanistan have a volatile batting unit that could score over 200 on their day but could also skittle out for 110 on off days. Ahead of Afghanistan's crucial clash against New Zealand on Sunday, Aakash Chopra previewed the game in a video on his YouTube channel.

He spoke at length about the presence of power-hitters in Afghanistan's batting line-up and analyzed their strengths and weaknesses. Chopra observed that lacking a proper anchor in the batting department was one major weakness for Afghanistan.

Aakash Chopra said:

"Afghanistan has a pretty good batting order filled with power hitters. There is no doubt about that. It comprises Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, and then Gulbadin Naib - all these players are able hitters. They all are a similar style of batting. If they take the pressure and think of scoring big to improve their net run rate then they might score around 200 or get bundled out for 110. It is because all the players are hitters and there is no anchor available in the middle order to consolidate things, in case they encounter turbulent situations."

Afghanistan have been scoring at a healthy rate in powerplays in all their games so far. They might stick to a similar game plan in the match against New Zealand and might look to go big in initial overs to gain early momentum.

"Nabi is not looking like the same bowler in this tournament" - Aakash Chopra analyses Afghanistan's bowling department

Aakash Chopra then gave his opinion on Afghanistan's bowling unit. He was critical of Nabi's bowling performances in the World Cup so far.

Chopra believes the Afghanistan skipper has looked like a shadow of himself in Mujeeb Ur Rahman's absence and failed to provide support to Rashid Khan in the spin department.

In this regard, Aakash Chopra said:

"If we look at Afghanistan's bowling line-up, it is decent. Nabi has been looking less effective in the games Mujeeb did not play so far in the World Cup. Nabi is not looking the same bowler. If we recall their matches, we can see that Nabi did not perform up to the expectations with the ball for his side. Even against India, he bowled only one over. It's not like if he comes into the attack he will pick 4 or 5 wickets every time, but when Mujeeb doesn't play then Rashid Khan lacks support, so I think Nabi should provide that to Rashid."

He added:

"Naveen is alright, Hameed Hasan is alright, but all these guys are 'alright' bowlers, and one cannot win tournaments or big games with alright bowlers. New Zealand is an elite team, so it will be difficult for Afghanistan to defeat them."

Indian fans will be rooting for Afghanistan as Men in Blue's fortunes depend entirely on the result of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand encounter. If Afghanistan lose, New Zealand will qualify for the semi-finals along with Pakistan. If Afghanistan win, both India and the Afghan side will have a shot at a semi-finals spot.

