T20 World Cup 2021 tickets: How to book, price and other details

IPL 2021 is in the history books, but cricket action will continue in the Middle East with the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 set to begin tomorrow. For the first time in the tournament's history, two associate members of the ICC will host the T20 World Cup.

Initially, the competition was scheduled to take place in India. However, the BCCI decided to shift the T20 World Cup 2021 to the UAE and Oman.

Three venues in the UAE, namely Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium will play host to the Super 12 matches and knockout round. Oman Cricket Academy Ground and Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host the Round 1 of T20 World Cup 2021.

A few weeks ago, ICC Acting CEO Geoff Alldarice announced that fans will be able to attend T20 World Cup 2021 matches live at the stadiums. The authorities will follow all the necessary COVID-19 protocols to ensure everyone's safety.

"We are delighted to be welcoming fans back to international cricket in both Oman and the UAE to enjoy the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Our thanks to our hosts BCCI, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and Oman Cricket as well as the local governments in these regions for their support in ensuring fans could attend in a safe environment," Geoff Alldarice said.

How to book T20 World Cup 2021 match tickets?

Fans can purchase tickets for all T20 World Cup matches on the official website of the tournament - https://www.t20worldcup.com/tickets.

How many fans will be allowed in stadiums for T20 World Cup 2021?

According to a media release by the ICC, the venues in the UAE will have 70% capacity crowd for T20 World Cup 2021 matches, while close to 3,000 fans will have permission to attend matches at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground.

What are the prices for T20 World Cup 2021 tickets?

Here is the stadium-wise list of the minimum ticket price for the T20 World Cup 2021 matches:

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - Starting from $21.05

Sheikh Zayed Stadium - Starting from $21.05

Also Read

Oman Cricket Academy Ground - Starting from $26.41

Sharjah Cricket Stadium - Starting from $8.42

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Parimal Dagdee