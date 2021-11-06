T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] "All ready and set for the big day tomorrow" - Rashid Khan ahead of Afghanistan's crucial match against New Zealand

Ace Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has proclaimed that he is all set and ready on the eve of the crucial clash against New Zealand. The fixture is a virtual quarterfinal of sorts for New Zealand.

A victory against Afghanistan would take the Kiwis side into the semi-finals while a defeat would pull the curtains on their campaign. Afghanistan also needs to win this game to stay in contention for the second semi-final spot from the group.

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan had an off day against India in Afghanistan's previous game. Fans will be hoping for a better performance from him to upset the New Zealand side on Sunday.

Rashid Khan gave his fans a glimpse of his training session ahead of the game by sharing a video on his official Instagram handle. He captioned the post:

"All ready and set for big day tomorrow 🇦🇫 vs 🇳🇿 #t20worldcup #dubai #reels #afgvsnz"

Team India will also have a chance to qualify for the next stage of the tournament only if New Zealand loses. The whole of India will be rooting for Afghanistan tomorrow.

Afghanistan batters struggle to perform on big grounds: Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria observed that the Afghanistan batters tend to struggle when playing at venues with big boundaries. He opined that if pitch assists spinners, then Afghanistan will have the edge over New Zealand in tomorrow's contest.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria said:

"The Afghanistan batters struggle to perform on big grounds. They are unable to hit big shots and instead get out in the process. But if the track is made for spin, then Afghanistan will manage. It will be tough for New Zealand in that case."

