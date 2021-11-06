T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] West Indies' Chris Gayle dismisses Australia's Mitchell Marsh and then hugs him from behind while joyfully celebrating

Legendary West Indies player Chris Gayle picked up the wicket of Mitchell Marsh in the Group 1 match between West Indies and Australia today. Australia won the match by eight wickets.

It could potentially be a farewell game for Chris Gayle in the West Indies jersey. If that is the case, then he did sign off by scalping a wicket in the final moments of his international career.

Chris Gayle looked to be in a great mood throughout the second innings. He even jumped in elation after picking up the wicket and then went on to hug Mitchell Marsh from behind. Marsh also smiled back, noticing Gayle's cheerful antics.

However, Marsh's wicket did not have any consequences in the context of the game. By the time Mitchell Marsh departed, Australia had already cruised to the shores of victory in comfortable fashion. They chased down 158 in 16.2 overs to improve their net run-rate and boost their chances of qualifying for the semis.

It's good I was able to have a successful career: West Indies' Dwayne Bravo

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has expressed his gratitude to God for letting him have a fruitful international career. Bravo has been a linchpin for West Indies over the last two decades.

He has called time on his international career after today's match against Australia. While speaking to Star Sports, Bravo reflected on his successful career and said:

''Thanks, almighty God for the talent he blessed me with and also to represent the West Indies for 18 years. For me, cricket has always been my childhood dream and I wanted to represent the region, follow in the footsteps of my childhood hero Brian."

He added:

"It's good I was able to have a successful career. I am happy to leave the game at this period, I have no regrets. Having said that, my last time, I want to make sure I want to finish off on a high. I want to do it for my team."

Bravo has been a phenomenal performer for West Indies over the years. The Caribbean side will miss Bravo's all-round services dearly in the future.

