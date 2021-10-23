T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Unlucky Quinton de Kock gets bowled in bizarre fashion

Quinton de Kock's first knock in the 2021 T20 World Cup came to an unfortunate end after a hilarious dismissal against Australia.

Put in to bat by Australia, South Africa were already in a spot of bother at 16/2.

De Kock was trying to rebuild the innings with Aiden Markram, when he shuffled across the stumps to try and scoop Josh Hazlewood behind him.

However, De Kock moved well beyond his off-stump and managed to play the ball on to his thigh pad after which it looped up. The Proteas wicketkeeper had little clue as to where the ball was, but was distraught when it landed and hit the stumps.

The dismissal left South Africa in deeper trouble, with the scoreboard reading 23/3 after 4.1 overs when he fell.

Quinton de Kock wicket leaves Twitter in splits

The hilarious dismissal, which took place in the first Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup, left social media in splits.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Little South African supporter got furious after Quinton De Kock's dismissal. Little South African supporter got furious after Quinton De Kock's dismissal. https://t.co/jYjrYuFkri

Annesha Ghosh @ghosh_annesha My surprise at Apple licensing RD Burman's iconic "Dum Maro Dum" and using its guitar riff for the iPhone 13 ad was pretty much at the same level as Quinton de Kock's after he saw the ball land onto the stumps. The ad came on right after the QdK dismissal. #T20WorldCup My surprise at Apple licensing RD Burman's iconic "Dum Maro Dum" and using its guitar riff for the iPhone 13 ad was pretty much at the same level as Quinton de Kock's after he saw the ball land onto the stumps. The ad came on right after the QdK dismissal.#T20WorldCup

Anuraag Peesara @anuraagp15 What a horror dismissal. Quinton de Kock gone. SA in far bigger trouble. What a horror dismissal. Quinton de Kock gone. SA in far bigger trouble.

Glenn Maxwell got the party started for Australia, dismissing South Africa captain Temba Bavuma for 12 off 7 in the second over. Josh Hazlewood then had Rassie van der Dussen caught behind off his very first delivery to make it a dream start for his team.

Hazlewood claimed his second scalp with De Kock's dismissal before Pat Cummins ended Heinrich Klaasen's resistance to leave the Proteas tottering at 46/4.

Aiden Markram led South Africa's fightback with the bat, with support from David Miller, before the latter was trapped LBW by Adam Zampa.

Also Read

South Africa were 80/5 at the time of writing.

Australia and South Africa kicked off the Super 12 stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi. Their match will be followed by a replay of the 2016 T20 World Cup final later today, with defending champions West Indies taking on England.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee