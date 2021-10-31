T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Rohit Sharma reveals the celebrity look-alike of Rishabh Pant

Rohit Sharma recently revealed the celebrity look-alike of his teammate Rishabh Pant and then explained the reason behind his decision. Rohit disclosed that he felt Pant and Bollywood rapper Badshah were doppelgangers.

He reasoned by referencing Rishabh Pant and Badshah's styling sense to be similar. Ahead of the crucial game against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma spoke a few words on the ICC's official Instagram handle. During it, the Indian vice-captain drew parallels between Rishabh Pant and Badshah.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and other Team India players will be in action today after a week-long break. They will be facing the New Zealand side in Dubai. It is a crucial contest for both teams as a win in this game will give them an edge in clinching a semi-final spot from Group 2.

Nothing changes with past records, we have the ability to beat any team in the world: Vikram Rathour

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour expressed his confidence in the Virat Kohli-led side. He asserted that they possess the skills required to beat any team in the world. In a video on ICC's official Instagram handle, Vikram Rahour previewed India's clash with New Zealand and said:

"Nothing changes with past records. As I said earlier, we are one of the better teams in the world, and I am saying that because we have done well for the last couple of years in T20 cricket. The numbers are good with us. I know they have won a few games against us in knockouts, but that doesn’t change anything. On a day when we play to the best of our potential, we have the ability to beat any team in the world."

Both India and New Zealand are coming into this game on the back of a loss against Pakistan. Babar Azam-led side have already won three games in as many matches and have almost sealed one semi-final spot from this group. Due to this, many experts and fans believe that India versus New Zealand is a virtual quarterfinal.

