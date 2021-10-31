T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Team India leaves for the stadium for the New Zealand clash

Team India have left for the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the ICC T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand on Sunday.

After a thrashing defeat against Pakistan last Sunday, Virat Kohli & Co take on the Black Caps in a must-win encounter. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a clip where the players were seen boarding the team bus.

They captioned the video:

"We. Are. Ready!"

India are yet to open their accounts and are currently placed 5th in the Group 2 points table, which is topped by unbeaten Pakistan. The Men in Blue will have to win against the Kiwis to keep themselves afloat for a semi-final berth.

"Nothing changes with past records" - Vikram Rathour on India's recent losses to New Zealand

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour is not concerned about his side's dismal run against New Zealand. The former cricketer said it will only matter who plays better cricket on the day ahead of their clash on Sunday.

Speaking in a video released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Rathour said:

"Nothing changes with past records. As I said earlier, we are one of the better teams in the world, and I am saying that because we have done well for the last couple of years in T20 cricket. The numbers are good with us. I know they have won a few games against us in knockouts, but that doesn’t change anything. On a day when we play to the best of our potential, we have the ability to beat any team in the world."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India have lost to New Zealand in both their recent meetings, the ICC World Test Championship final and the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Can India beat New Zealand? Yes No 6 votes so far