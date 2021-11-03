T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] "The whole of India is behind you" - Scotland wicket-keeper eggs bowler on against New Zealand

The match between New Zealand and Scotland in the 2021 T20 World Cup today is also one of great interest to India and the team's supporters.

Having lost their opening two matches, India need some other results to go their way and Scotland beating New Zealand would be one in their favor.

So with the Kiwis three wickets down just after the powerplay, Scotland wicketkeeper Matthew Cross decided to have some fun when spinner Chis Greaves came on to bowl.

Greaves was set to bowl to Glenn Phillips when Cross was caught on the stump-mic saying:

"Come on Greavo, the whole of India is behind you, Greavo"

Watch Cross' chatter from behind the stumps here:

Martin Guptill blinder powers New Zealand to big total

Despite losing Darryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson and Devon Conway pretty early, Martin Guptill ensured that New Zealand put up a big total on the board.

The New Zealand veteran smashed 93 off 56 deliveries in a whirlwind knock that was studded with seven sixes and six boundaries.

Guptill dominated a 105-run stand with Phillips (33) before both fell off consecutive deliveries in the penultimate over. He also became the second player after Virat Kohli to cross 3000 runs in men's T20 Internationals (T20Is).

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



Only the second batter to reach 3000 runs in men's T20Is 👏



#T20WorldCup Take a bow, Martin Guptill 🙇‍♂️Only the second batter to reach 3000 runs in men's T20Is 👏 Take a bow, Martin Guptill 🙇‍♂️ Only the second batter to reach 3000 runs in men's T20Is 👏 #T20WorldCup https://t.co/ZEjbnq4TFJ

Guptill looked set for his third T20I century, but fell just seven runs short, caught in the deep by Callum MacLeod off Bradley Wheal. James Neesham scored 10 off six as New Zealand eventually finished with 172/5 after being put in to bat.

Safyaan Sharif and Wheal both picked up two wickets each, while Mark Watt got the wicket of Devon Conway. Watt bowled a very economical spell, giving away just 13 runs in his four overs.

Scotland have lost both matches in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage and are looking for their first win. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be looking to win their second match on the trot, having beaten India after the opening match defeat to Pakistan.

India will face Afghanistan later today.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar