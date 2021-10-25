T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Virat Kohli's savage reply to Pakistani journalist asking him whether Rohit Sharma should be dropped

In what would be one of the most iconic moments of sport-related press conferences, Virat Kohli was left covering his face with surprise on Sunday after a reporter questioned him about Rohit Sharma's place in the Indian playing XI.

Pakistan trounced India by 10 wickets in Dubai in what was both teams' tournament opener. After the match, a Pakistani journalist asked Virat Kohli if he would consider dropping Rohit Sharma to make way for Ishan Kishan in the coming games because of the latter's form in the warmups.

Virat Kohli, left wide-eyed by the question, called it "very brave" and then went on to ask the reporter for his opinion on the team selection. Kohli even piquantly asked the reporter to let him know beforehand if he "wants a controversy" so the Indian captain can "answer accordingly".

Here's what Virat Kohli said in his retort:

"It's a very brave question. What do you think sir? What do you think the team [should be?] I played the team I thought was the best. What is your opinion? Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? Will you drop Rohit Sharma? After what he did for us in the last game? Yeah? (Smiles embarrassedly) Unbelievable. If you want controversy please tell me before so I can answer accordingly."

Rohit Sharma had to walk back to the pavilion with a golden duck against Pakistan on Sunday, getting out LBW by a brilliant in-swinging yorker by Shaheen Afridi. However, Virat Kohli's confidence in his vice-captain is backed by reason. Sharma is India's second-highest scorer in T20Is after Kohli and has the most hundreds to his name for any Indian - four.

His form was a concern during the IPL but he quashed those in the second warmup match against Australia by scoring a brilliant 41-ball 60. Kishan has been in good form as well but India has maintained that he's a backup opener who'll replace Sharma or KL Rahul only in unmanageable circumstances.

Virat Kohli was India's top-scorer against Pakistan

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli shone as India's only silver lining in the defeat against Pakistan. The skipper played responsibly, scoring a 49-ball 57 even as wickets fell constantly at the other end. His knock was embedded with five fours and a maximum.

However, lack of support from most other batters and bowlers proved costly as Pakistan chased down the par-score with 13 balls to spare.

