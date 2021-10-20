T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Virat Kohli surprises Steve Smith with a banana in-swinger 

Playing under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match against Australia, Virat Kohli showed off his bowling skills for the first time in a long while.

Kohli has rarely bowled for the Indian cricket team while leading the squad. Earlier today, he took a break from his leadership responsibilities and allowed Sharma to captain in the warm-up fixture against the Aussies.

Rohit Sharma was phenomenal as the Indian captain. He used Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin as his opening bowlers. Ashwin bagged two wickets in his first over and soon Ravindra Jadeja opened his wicket tally as Australia were left reeling at 14/3 after 5.1 overs.

Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith guided Australia to a decent score. However, Australia's below-par performance in the powerplay overs ensured that the Indian cricket team was set only a 153-run target to win the warm-up match.

During Australia's innings, skipper Rohit Sharma used seven bowling options, and one of them was Virat Kohli. He bowled two in-swingers to Steve Smith to begin his over. The second one was a banana in-swinger, and it surprised the Aussie batter.

You can watch the video of those two deliveries right here:

Virat Kohli bowled at an economy rate of 6 against Australia

Virat Kohli conceded 12 runs off his two overs in the Australian innings. He maintained a decent economy rate of six runs per over.

Many fans will remember that Kohli bowled a few overs for the Indian team during the previous T20 World Cup in 2016 as well. Overall, Kohli has scalped four wickets in 90 T20I matches, with his best figures being 1/13.

Also Read

It will be interesting to see if Kohli uses himself in the bowling attack during the Super 12 matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee