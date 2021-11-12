T20 World Cup 2021: "We should accept defeats gracefully and congratulate our team"- Inzamam-ul-Haq urges Pakistani fans not to criticize the team

Former Pakistan batter Inzamam-ul-Haq has opined that the Pakistani fans should not criticize the team too much following their defeat against Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal. According to Inzamam, the fans should learn to accept their team's defeats and welcome them back when they return home from the UAE.

Speaking on GEO Super after Pakistan's defeat to Australia, Inzamam-ul-Haq mentioned how he and other former Pakistan cricketers always had the fear of what would happen back at home if they lose a big game. He said that the Australian fans never criticized their team as much even though they failed in some tournaments.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said:

"I have played 5 to 6 World Cups for Pakistan. We used to have this fear of what will happen if we lose. Australia have been so successful but even when they lost matches, people came to the airports to receive them. When we lost in the 1999 World Cup final, we had to face so much criticism. We should accept defeats gracefully and congratulate our team because they have played some exceptional cricket."

Inzamam-ul-Haq then narrated one incident from the 1996 World Cup, where Sri Lanka beat Australia in the final to win the trophy. He spoke about Pakistan's recent defeat and continued:

"Let me tell you one incident, in the 1996 World Cup when Australia lost to Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium, they were received with a good reception back home. So, we should also welcome them back and not criticize them for the semi-final loss. They have played very fine cricket and have given motivation to the whole nation."

It was not just the 11 players but it was Pakistan winning and Pakistan losing: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Pakistan qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals by defeating India, Namibia, Scotland, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. Inzamam-ul-Haq highlighted the impact those five wins had on the entire country and added:

"Not only did we see unity in our team, but these five wins of the Pakistan team showed us the unity in the nation. The whole nation was together. One says that a team wins and a team loses but this time I am saying that it was not just the 11 players. It was Pakistan winning and Pakistan losing. We were together with them and it was a great experience."

Pakistan's dream of winning their second T20 World Cup has now ended. The cricketing world will get a new T20 World Cup winner this Sunday when Australia take on New Zealand in Dubai.

