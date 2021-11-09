T20 World Cup 2021: "We fell short but we will work twice as hard to repay the faith" - Hardik Pandya thanks Team India fans

Ace Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has promised a stronger comeback after his side bowed out of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

The defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand cost India a semi-final berth despite winning their last three group fixtures. Thanking fans from all parts of the globe, Hardik Pandya wrote:

"This wasn’t how we wanted our World Cup campaign to go. We fell short but we will work twice as hard to repay the faith and support shown to us by our fans. Thank you to everyone who cheered us on at the stadiums and everyone back home."

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 This wasn’t how we wanted our World Cup campaign to go. We fell short but we will work twice as hard to repay the faith and support shown to us by our fans. Thank you to everyone who cheered us on at the stadiums and everyone back home 🙏 🇮🇳 This wasn’t how we wanted our World Cup campaign to go. We fell short but we will work twice as hard to repay the faith and support shown to us by our fans. Thank you to everyone who cheered us on at the stadiums and everyone back home 🙏 🇮🇳 https://t.co/n8ZnHhEm6H

Incidentally, Hardik Pandya copped a lot of criticism after the horrendous defeat against Pakistan in Dubai. India lacked a sixth bowling option in Hardik Pandya, who was not fit to bowl owing to a lower-back injury. Although he resumed bowling in the next match, Hardik looked miles away from his usual best.

The all-rounder from Baroda also looked rather average with the bat and failed to stand up when his team needed him the most. Hardik managed to accumulate only 69 runs from three innings, including an unbeaten 35 against Afghanistan.

Hardik Pandya likely to be rested for India's series against New Zealand

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to rest the marquee cricketers for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting November 17.

Hardik Pandya is one of the few names who are likely to be rested against the Kiwis. The All India Selection Committee, headed by Chetan Sharma, is keen to look ahead with Madhya Pradesh's Venkatesh Iyer being seen as a potential replacement.

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



154 Runs | 77 Avg | 142.59 SR

5 Wickets | 5.08 ER | 14.4 SR



If KKR release him, there is going to be a huge bidding war for him in the Venkatesh Iyer in #SyedMushtaqAliT20 2021/22 so far:154 Runs | 77 Avg | 142.59 SR5 Wickets | 5.08 ER | 14.4 SRIf KKR release him, there is going to be a huge bidding war for him in the #IPL2022 auction! Venkatesh Iyer in #SyedMushtaqAliT20 2021/22 so far: 154 Runs | 77 Avg | 142.59 SR5 Wickets | 5.08 ER | 14.4 SRIf KKR release him, there is going to be a huge bidding war for him in the #IPL2022 auction!

Iyer had a superlative run with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE. The southpaw accumulated 370 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 128.47 and also picked up three wickets with his medium pace.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He has continued the good work in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and is one of the front-runners for a national call-up.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee