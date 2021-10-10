T20 World Cup 2021: "We'll hit the ground running by game one" - Matthew Wade confident unusual build-up won't hamper Australia

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade is confident that the Aaron Finch-led unit will hit the ground running in their pursuit of claiming their maiden T20 World Cup title when they face South Africa on October 23.

The Finch-led Australian unit hasn't had an ideal preparation leading upto the World Cup. They have lost five T20I series on the bounce, including a couple of 1-4 drubbings against the West Indies and Bangladesh last month.

However, Wade believes that the stilted preparation in the lead-up to the World Cup is just a reflection of the uncertain times the world is going through due to COVID.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Wade said:

"It shows how fickle at times we were before COVID when we needed this preparation or needed that preparation. The last two years has probably shown us, if you can find a way to push through these challenges and convince yourself you're ready to go, you'll be okay.

"We've been put in scenarios, which has not been ideal for anyone, but it hasn't made too much of a difference - guys can still go out and perform on the biggest stage," he added. "The advantage is we've got a really nice lead-in now. We've got plenty of time to get used to the conditions and then we'll hit the ground running by game one."

Australia are clubbed alongside former champions England, defending champions West Indies, South Africa and a couple of qualifiers in Group 02.

Matthew Wade primed for a middle-order slot in the T20 WC

Wade has predominantly played at the top of the order for Australia in the recent T20 series.

But with David Warner and Aaron Finch locked in as openers and one of Steve Smith or Mitchell Marsh primed to take up the No. 3 spot, he will likely slot into the lower middle-order for the first time since the last T20 World Cup.

Also Read

"I suppose my role at the top of the order, maybe if we want to go a little bit harder and if they want a left-hander, maybe I'll go in then," Wade said.

The Australian touring party sans IPL-bound players like Warner, Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood have touched down in the UAE and are currently serving a mandatory six-day quarantine in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee