T20 World Cup 2021: “We have to play with them more in a year” - Rashid Khan on dealing with high-pressure games against big teams

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan reckons the team can definitely perform better against top sides provided they get an opportunity to play more cricket against the big teams. He pointed out that, presently, Afghanistan only get to play against sides like India during the World Cup.

India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs in a Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Speaking after the loss, Rashid lamented the fact that Afghanistan get to play against teams like India only during ICC events. At a post-match press conference, the leg-spinner stated:

“We know our skills but it is all about playing those big teams. We have to play with them more in a year in order to get used to them, understand their weaknesses and strong points. Then you can work on the areas where you come back stronger. As a team, we hardly get an opportunity to play with India and other big sides. We only play with them in the World Cups. So, as a side, you have that big-team pressure. We (Rashid, Nabi) play in the leagues with them but the rest of the players need that belief that we can deliver against the big sides. It is a leap that will come when we play more cricket with those teams.”

Chasing India’s mammoth target of 211, Afghanistan lost half their side for 69. After that, they played out the overs patiently and took their score to 144 for 7 at the end of 20 overs. Asked if it was a deliberate ploy, keeping the run-rate scenario in mind, Rashid agreed and explained:

“Definitely, that is the kind of thing we had in mind. After losing a few wickets, as a team, we planned to go out there and score as many runs as possible, just to focus more on the run rate. That might play a big role in the last game, when we play against New Zealand."

Afghanistan will take on New Zealand in their last Group 2 Super 12 match on November 7 in Abu Dhabi.

“We don’t have any clarity about him” - Rashid Khan on Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s injury status

Afghanistan have been without their star off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the last couple of games due to an injury issue. Asked about the status of the bowler’s fitness, Rashid said:

"We don’t have any clarity about him. We hope that he is fit enough for the next game. As a player, you don’t know what’s going to happen in the next couple of days. He had a pulled wrist since he got injured. He bowled a couple of balls but I can’t answer anything at the moment. Let’s see what’s going to happen in the next couple of days.”

Mujeeb claimed 5 for 20 against Scotland and had figures of 1 for 14 against Pakistan.

