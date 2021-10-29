T20 World Cup 2021, West Indies vs Bangladesh: Who won today's match?

West Indies registered their first victory in the T20 World Cup 2021, defeating Bangladesh by three runs in match number 23 in Sharjah on Friday. In a game where both sides came up with atrocious fielding efforts, the Windies sneaked home courtesy some defiant bowling at the death.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, West Indies recovered from a poor start to post a competitive 142 for 7. They then reduced Bangladesh to 90 for 4 in the 14th over. However, Liton Das (44) and skipper Mahmudullah (31*) kept the Asian outfit afloat in the chase.

In a match that ebbed and flowed until the very end, the equation came down to 13 to win off the last over for Bangladesh. The Bangla batters managed five runs off the first three balls from Andre Russell. On the fourth delivery, substitute fielder Andre Fletcher dropped a catch of Mahmudullah at deep square leg and also conceded a couple of runs.

Next ball, there was a misfield from Jason Holder and the batters again ran two. With four needed off the last ball, Russell held his nerve and bowled a yorker-length delivery, which Mahmudullah failed to connect and West Indies survived.

West Indies bowlers began in impressive fashion with the ball, restricting Bangladesh to 29 for 2 in the powerplay. Hayden Walsh Jr. grassed a simple catch offered by Mohammad Naim off Russell’s bowling in the fifth over. In the very next ball, Russell dismissed Shakib Al Hasan (9), who presented a simple catch to mid-off. The star all-rounder opened the innings due to an injury. Naim (17) then chopped on, trying to steer Holder to third-man.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein made matters worse for Bangladesh. After tying down the batters, he sent back Soumya Sarkar for 17. The left-hander was caught off a leading edge by Chris Gayle at short third-man. Bangladesh could never get any momentum into their innings, which forced Mushfiqur Rahim to get cheeky against Ravi Rampaul. However, he made a mess of his attempted scoop and had his stumps shattered, having contributed only 8.

Liton Das, however, held the innings together, rotating the strike even as wickets were falling at the other end. Dwayne Bravo bowled a brilliant 17th over, conceding only three. Bangladesh needed to get 30 from the last three. Das’ innings ended on a valiant 44 and Mahmudullah couldn’t quite put the finishing touches.

Late fightback lifts West Indies to 142 for 7 against sloppy Bangladesh

Nicholas Pooran batting against Bangladesh. Pic: Getty Images

West Indies recovered from 62 for 4 to post a decent 142 for 7 against Bangladesh after being asked to bat first. The Asian team maintained a stranglehold on Windies’ innings during the first half before Nicholas Pooran (40 off 22) and debutant Roston Chase (39 off 46) led the team’s fightback. The fielding team aided their opponents’ cause by dropping three catches.

West Indies decided to open the innings with Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis, dropping Lendl Simmons. It did not make much of a difference though as both openers perished cheaply. Lewis’ (6) swipe off Mustafizur Rahman ended up as a leading edge into the hands of square leg.

Gayle’s woes continued as he was cleaned up for 4 off 10 trying to take on Mahedi Hasan. The off-spinner dropped a return catch of Chase, but recovered to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer (9) next ball. The aggressive left-hander attempted to tonk a length delivery but ended up finding long-off.

In the 13th over, a struggling Kieron Pollard (8* off 16) retired and walked back to the pavilion. As if things couldn’t get any worse, Andre Russell was run out without facing a ball. A straight drive from Chase struck bowler Taskin Ahmed’s boot and ricocheted onto the stumps, catching Russell out of his crease.

Things could have been even better for Bangladesh. However, Hasan dropped chase a second time, this time while fielding at deep midwicket. There was a missed stumping chance against Pooran in the same over bowled by Shakib Al Hasan.

Pooran found some much-needed form, clobbering Shakib for consecutive sixes in the 16th over, making sweet connection with two slog sweeps. The West Indies left-hander smashed two more maximums off Hasan in the 18th over. The first was struck over the bowler’s head and the second over long-off. Pooran's blazing knock ended when he hit Shoriful Islam straight to deep cover. Chase’s luck also ended next ball as he was bowled trying to up the ante.

Generous Bangladesh gave Holder a life when Afif Hossain dropped a sitter at deep cover in the penultimate over. Mustafizur had to suffer the consequences as Holder walloped him for two sixes in the last over. Pollard, who had returned following the dismissal of Dwayne Bravo, slammed the last ball for a maximum as West Indies ended their innings on a high.

West Indies vs Bangladesh: Who won Player of the Match in today’s T20 World Cup 2021 match?

While Pooran roared back to form for West Indies with a blistering 40 off 22, Chase contributed with a defiant 39 on his T20I debut. All the Windies bowlers did well, chipping in with one wicket each.

For Bangladesh, Mahedi Hasan and Shoriful Islam impressed with figures of 2 for 27 and 2 for 20 respectively. Das (44) and Mahmudullah (31*) fought hard for Bangladesh with the willow.

Pooran was named as Player of the Match for his blazing innings.

Edited by Samya Majumdar