T20 World Cup 2021: When was the last time Ravichandran Ashwin played a T20I for India?

After more than four years in exile, Ravichandran Ashwin has returned to India's T20I lineup and will play against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Virat Kohli, speaking at the toss, announced that the off-spinner has replaced the injured Varun Chakravarthy in the Indian playing XI for the must-win T20 World Cup clash.

Ravichandran Ashwin last played a T20I against West Indies on July 9, 2017, at Sabina Park. He bowled his full quota of four overs in that game, getting hit for 39 runs without taking any wickets. On the batting front, the 35-year-old scored 11 runs, including a boundary, off seven deliveries. India put up 190 in the first innings, but lost the game by nine wickets.

The one-off T20I in the Caribbean came in the aftermath of India's humbling defeat to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017 final in England. During the ICC tournament, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja courted immense criticism for their so-called defensive approach to white-ball cricket.

The T20I against West Indies thus saw India hand Kuldeep Yadav his debut. Yadav was the lone wicket-taker in the clash and also the least expensive spinner. It can be said that this match heralded India's tilt towards leg-spinners Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal which continued for three years.

The T20I against West Indies thus saw India hand Kuldeep Yadav his debut. Yadav was the lone wicket-taker in the clash and also the least expensive spinner. It can be said that this match heralded India's tilt towards leg-spinners Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal which continued for three years.

Ravichandran Ashwin was therefore dropped from all subsequent series. Since then it's been nothing but consistent performances in the IPL and his determination to bring his career to a full circle on Wednesday. Overall, Ashwin has played 46 T20Is, taking 52 snares, including two four-wicket hauls in the process. His average reads at a brilliant 22.94 as well.

Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl in the second innings as India asked to bat first

Like a young debutant, Ravichandran Ashwin might be itching to get on to the field as well. But he'll have to wait a while to do so as Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi won the toss and asked India to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

Like Dubai, this is also a chase-friendly ground and India would want to put up a good score for the bowlers to defend.

Edited by Samya Majumdar