T20 World Cup 2021: Why are Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar not playing today's India vs New Zealand match?

Indian skipper Virat Kohli announced a couple of changes to the team's playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2021 match against New Zealand. Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav and bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed out on the match. Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur have replaced them respectively.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in decent form of late, was expected to start the game despite failing against Pakistan last week. But Kohli revealed that Yadav had a "lower back spasm" which impeded his participation.

The BCCI also shared an update regarding the same via its Twitter handle which read:

"UPDATE: Suryakumar Yadav complained of back spasms. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has stayed back at the team hotel."

BCCI @BCCI



#TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ 🚨 UPDATE: Suryakumar Yadav complained of back spasms. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has stayed back at the team hotel. 🚨 UPDATE: Suryakumar Yadav complained of back spasms. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has stayed back at the team hotel.#TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ

Kishan has been in strong form in the lead-up to the tournament. He put up a Player of the Match performance in the Mumbai Indians' last match in the IPL 2021, scoring a blistering 32-ball 84.

He backed it up with a 46-ball 70 against England in the official warmup match. Kohli also revealed that Kishan will bat at the top of the order, with Rohit Sharma shunting down. Kishan's ability against spin is likely to come in handy against New Zealand's Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner.

However, the decision not to play Bhuvneshwar Kumar has only been taken based on form. The fast-bowler looked completely at sea against Pakistan with his top-speed range in the low 130s. He bowled only three overs in that match, conceding 25 runs off them without any wickets.

Like Kishan, Shardul Thakur has been in pristine form in the past couple of years. In IPL 2021 he was Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni's go-to bowler in the middle overs and almost always provided consistent breakthroughs. He ended up as the team's highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps from 16 games at an average of 25.10.

India to bat first in Dubai

BCCI @BCCI



2⃣ changes for #INDvNZ



Follow the match ▶️



Here's our Playing XI 🔽 🚨 Team News 🚨2⃣ changes for #TeamIndia as Ishan Kishan & Shardul Thakur are named in the team. #T20WorldCup Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/IndvNZ-T20WC Here's our Playing XI 🔽 🚨 Team News 🚨2⃣ changes for #TeamIndia as Ishan Kishan & Shardul Thakur are named in the team. #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/IndvNZ-T20WC Here's our Playing XI 🔽 https://t.co/6xDKILf9lr

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kohli's misfortune with the tosses continued in this game as well. Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first. Dubai has been the most chasing-friendly ground in the UAE of late. This is owing to dew and a lack of moisture on the pitch in the second innings. It remains to be seen how India will tackle the game today.

Edited by Aditya Singh