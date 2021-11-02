T20 World Cup 2021: "Won't rule anybody out at this stage" - Vikram Rathour on whether India will play an additional spinner against Afghanistan 

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour has stated that the think-tank hasn’t finalized the playing XI for Wednesday’s T20 World Cup 2021 clash against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

He, however, asserted that all 15 members will be available for selection and a final call will be taken depending on the pitch and conditions.

Having lost to Pakistan and New Zealand by massive margins, India will have to register comprehensive triumphs in their next three games to have an outside chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

At a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s clash, Rathour was asked if India had any plans to play an extra spinner. He said:

"All are available for selection but we haven’t really decided on our XI yet. We have to discuss the XI for tomorrow’s game. But all 15 are in focus and anybody can play depending on what we feel about the surface and how the conditions are going to be. Won’t rule anybody out at this stage."

Varun Chakaravarthy has been India's main spinner in the two matches India have played but he has gone wicketless. Ravichandran Ashwin and Rahul Chahar are India’s other spin options in the 15-member squad.

"We can definitely execute our plans better" - Vikram Rathour reflects on India's bowling performance

While India's batting has been below par, the bowling too hasn't been very impressive. India have taken only two wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021 so far.

Asked for his views on India's bowling performance, Rathour pointed out that the batters haven’t put up enough runs on the board for the bowlers to defend. He, however, admitted the plans could have been executed in a better manner.

The 52-year-old stated:

"There a few factors involved. Of course, the execution could be better and we definitely could have bowled better. Secondly, the wicket eases up when you are bowling second. And thirdly, we did not really put up enough runs on the board to create that pressure.

"Once you are only defending 110, it becomes easier for the team batting second. So I wouldn't look too much into that. But we can definitely execute our plans better. We have lots of bowlers' meetings, where we discuss plans against every batter. So those can be definitely executed better."

Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed 2 for 19 against New Zealand, is the only Indian bowler to have claimed a wicket in the T20 World Cup 2021 so far.

