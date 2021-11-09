T20 World Cup 2021: "You guys as a team have over-exceeded my expectations" - Ravi Shastri signs off with a stirring speech

Outgoing India head coach Ravi Shastri delivered a passionate speech in the dressing room after India's campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 came to an end, saying the team has exceeded his expectations.

Shastri took India to unprecedented heights after taking over as the full-time coach in 2017. From beating Australia twice in their backyard to dominating the Test rankings for 42 months, the team has achieved great things.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ravi Shastri lauded the current squad as one of the best teams to have played the game.

"You guys a team have over-exceeded my expectations with the way you have played. Over the last few years, you go across the globe, across all formats, and beaten everyone makes you one of the great teams that have played the game," the 59-year-old said.

"Not a great Indian cricket team, this will go down as one of the great teams that have played the game over the last 5-6 years. Because the results are there to be seen. Yes, we didn't have a great tournament, we could have won 1-2 ICC tournaments that didn't happen but that is sports, you will get another chance. You will be wiser and more experienced when the next opportunity comes," Ravi Shastri added.

BCCI @BCCI



Here's a snippet from #INDvNAM



Watch 🎥 🔽

bit.ly/3H5NiJK Must Watch: A stirring speech to sign off as the #TeamIndia Head Coach 👏 👏Here's a snippet from @RaviShastriOfc 's team address in the dressing room, reflecting on the team's journey in the last few years. 👍 👍 #T20WorldCup Watch 🎥 🔽 Must Watch: A stirring speech to sign off as the #TeamIndia Head Coach 👏 👏Here's a snippet from @RaviShastriOfc's team address in the dressing room, reflecting on the team's journey in the last few years. 👍 👍 #T20WorldCup #INDvNAM Watch 🎥 🔽bit.ly/3H5NiJK https://t.co/IlUIVxg6wp

Under Ravi Shastri, India have won 118 games out of 183 matches across formats. While there will be no ICC trophy to flaunt in Shastri's cabinet as India head coach, the former cricketer has managed to build a side that play consistent cricket in any part of the globe.

"The most important thing in life is not about what you accomplish, it is what you overcome" - Ravi Shastri

Indian cricketers have managed to build a culture under Shastri and Virat Kohli over the last few years, where they have instilled a fighting spirit in the team.

"For me the most important thing in life is not about what you accomplish, it is what you overcome. So what you have gone through in the last two years will covid, the hurdles that come on the way, the write-offs that happen, everything and you go through all that and become stronger in the mind and tougher and ready to play the game at the highest level and compete and that is the best thing I like about this Indian cricket team," Ravi Shastri concluded.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The departing head coach is yet to decide on his future. If the reports are believed to be true, Ravi Shastri is likely to take up the head coach role of the Ahmedabad franchise, owned by CVC capital.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava