T20 World Cup 2021: "You will soon be on the receiving end" - Harbhajan Singh responds to Shoaib Akhtar's comments after India's loss to Pakistan  

The war of words between Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar refuses to end even after Pakistan's historic victory over arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Shoaib Akhtar pulled Harbhajan Singh's legs after Babar Azam and Co. secured a stunning 10-wicket win against India on Sunday.

The off-spinner gave a befitting reply through his latest tweet by suggesting that Pakistan will be on the receiving end soon. Here's what Harbhajan Singh said:

"Bandha ban ja.. time badalte time nahi laggega.. you will soon be on receiving end."

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph My dear friend Baji just pulling your legs 😂 My dear friend Baji just pulling your legs 😂 https://t.co/sBB1PuYHhz Bandha ban ja.. time badalte time nahi laggega 😜.. you will soon be on receiving end 😎 twitter.com/shoaib100mph/s… Bandha ban ja.. time badalte time nahi laggega 😜.. you will soon be on receiving end 😎 twitter.com/shoaib100mph/s…

The former Pakistan pacer responded to Harbhajan Singh's comments by mentioning that he wants Team India to reach the final of the ICC event. However, he added that a fun banter would do no harm until then.

"Want India to be in finals my brother & you know that .But b4 that thori bohat masti zarori hai," said Shoaib Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph @harbhajan_singh Want India to be in finals my brother & you know that .But b4 that thori bohat masti zarori hai.. @harbhajan_singh Want India to be in finals my brother & you know that .But b4 that thori bohat masti zarori hai..

It all started when Harbhajan Singh cheekily asked the Pakistan team to give India a walkover as he predicted that they would be unsuccessful yet again in beating the Men in Blue in a World Cup clash.

While speaking on Star Sports during a post-match interview after the recently concluded IPL, Harbhajan made fun of Pakistan's chances against Virat Kohli and Co. He had opined that India would better their tally of World Cup wins against their nemesis.

Pakistan secure first-ever win against India in World Cup

The two Asian cricket titans battled it out in their opening clash of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

After being asked to bat first, India managed to post a below par total of 151 against Pakistan's formidable bowling attack.

Skipper Virat Kohli was the only saving grace with his fighting half-century. Apart from Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39), no Indian batter could get going on the given day.

Pakistan ultimately chased down the total comfortably to register a momentous win in the crucial encounter.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB

#WeHaveWeWill Pakistan record their first-ever win in ICC Men's T20 World Cup against India!🇵🇰🙌 Pakistan record their first-ever win in ICC Men's T20 World Cup against India!🇵🇰🙌

#WeHaveWeWill https://t.co/gsr5ooBcNe

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Virat Kohli-led side will next be seen in action on October 31. They will take on New Zealand in the Group 2 fixture of the Super 12s at the Dubai International Stadium.

India will have to come up with an improved performance in the contest to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think India can clinch the T20 World Cup trophy this year? Yes No 16 votes so far