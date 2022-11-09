T20 World Cup 2022, 1st semi-final: Babar, Rizwan lift Pakistan into final after bowlers throttle New Zealand

Pakistan continued their dream comeback in the T20 World Cup 2022, defeating New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday, November 9.

Fielding first after losing the toss, Pakistan’s bowlers came up with a thoroughly clinical effort to restrict New Zealand to 152/4. Babar Azam (53 off 42) and Mohammad Rizwan (57 off 43) then rediscovered their form in the crunch clash, adding 105 for the opening wicket inside 13 overs. Only the formalities remained after that and Pakistan eased to a thumping victory in 19.1 overs.

Chasing 153, Pakistan were off to a terrific start, racing to 55 for no loss at the end of the powerplay. Rizwan set the tone for the innings by hammering the first ball from Trent Boult through covers for four. Babar had a massive slice of luck on the first ball as he fended at a Boult delivery outside off stump and got an edge, but keeper Devon Conway could not complete a one-handed take.

Rizwan and Azam then combined to pick up three fours in Boult’s second over. Three more boundaries followed in the fifth over bowled by Tim Southee as New Zealand looked clueless on the field. While Rizwan was the aggressor at the start, Babar also picked up his scoring rate as he grew in confidence.

The runs kept flowing with ease for Pakistan even after the powerplay as the chasing side reached a commanding 87/0 at the halfway stage of their innings. Babar, who struggled right through the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, rose to the challenge on the big day, bringing up a 38-ball fifty.

With their century stand, Babar and Rizwan became the first pair to feature in three hundred-plus partnerships at the T20 World Cup. The 105-run alliance ended when Babar was caught at long-on, trying to take on Boult. Following Babar’s dismissal, Rizwan also reached his fifty by punching Ish Sodhi for a single.

Rizwan’s fine knock ended when holed out to sweeper cover, miscuing a high full-toss from Boult. Young Mohammad Haris (30 off 26) then played yet another impactful cameo. He launched Lockie Ferguson for four and six off consecutive deliveries in the 18th over before being dismissed as Pakistan got home in commanding fashion.

Impressive Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 152/4

Pakistan came up with a clinical effort to restrict New Zealand to 152/4 after losing the toss and bowling first. Shaheen Afridi stood out again with figures of 2/24, while the others were also economical. For the Kiwis, Daryl Mitchell top-scored with an unbeaten 53 off 35 balls.

Pakistan’s bowlers and fielders did an excellent job of holding New Zealand to 59/3 at the halfway stage of their innings. In an action-packed start, Finn Allen (four) got an lbw decision against Afridi overturned as UltraEdge detected a spike. However, the left-arm seamer struck the batter on the pads on the very next ball with a full and straight delivery. This time there was no edge and Allen was trapped right in front of the stumps.

Conway managed only three fours in the powerplay before he was run out off the last ball of the sixth over for 21 off 20. The Kiwi opener placed a ball from Haris Rauf towards mid-off and set off for a single. The ball bounced at a comfortable angle for Shadab Khan, who completed the run out with an impressive direct hit.

New Zealand suffered another massive blow when the in-form Glenn Phillips (six) chipped a simple return catch to Mohammad Nawaz. Skipper Kane Williamson and Mitchell added 68 for the fourth wicket to give the Kiwi innings a boost.

Immediately after the drinks break, Mitchell pumped Shadab for two boundaries in an over. The New Zealand captain, who reached 28 at a run-a-ball, then pulled Mohammad Wasim for a six over midwicket as the boundaries started coming.

Afridi, however, returned to end the partnership, cleaning up Williamson for 46 off 42 balls. The right-handed batter attempted a scoop, but was beaten by a well-disguised slower one and was too early into his stroke.

Mitchell carried on to complete a 32-ball fifty by slashing Rauf for a couple to end the penultimate over. Naseem Shah bowled a terrific last over, conceding only eight runs, as New Zealand failed to reach 160.

Once Pakistan got off to a solid start in the chase, New Zealand never looked in the hunt. It was a disappointing end to what had been an excellent T20 World Cup campaign until then. Pakistan, meanwhile, are just one win away from matching their 2009 heroics!

