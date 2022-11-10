T20 World Cup 2022: “A humiliating defeat” - Former Team India captain slams Men in Blue for listless display in semi-final against England

Former captain Mohammad Azharuddin has hit out at Team India after their 10-wicket defeat to England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10. Terming the loss as humiliating, he opined that neither the batters nor the bowlers were up to the task.

England won the toss and invited the Men in Blue to bat in the knockout clash. Half-centuries from Hardik Pandya (63* off 33) and Virat Kohli (50 off 40) lifted Team India from a poor start as they ended up posting a competitive 168/6.

England’s openers, however, featured in a record 170-run unbroken stand (the highest for any wicket in the T20 World Cup) as the chasing side romped home in 16 overs. Alex Hales scored 86* off 47 balls, while English skipper Jos Buttler returned unconquered on 80 off 49 deliveries.

During a discussion on the news channel ABP Live, Azhar was asked for his views on Team India’s humbling defeat in the semi-final against England. He was scathing in his criticism of Rohit Sharma and co. Azhar opined:

“I never thought that the match would be so one-sided. It’s a humiliating defeat. Our bowling wasn’t great for sure, but I also feel that we should have scored around 180-190 instead of 168. Then, the way England batted, it never looked like India would take any wickets.”

While Player of the Match Hales struck four fours and seven sixes in his fantastic knock, England captain Buttler’s innings featured nine fours and three sixes.

“His line and length were way too outside the off stump” - Kapil Dev on Team India pacer

According to another former Team India captain, the legendary Kapil Dev, the bowlers gave the match away by conceding too many easy runs in the first few overs. Kapil also felt that India’s pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar in particular, were bowling way too much outside off stump. He opined:

“Indian bowlers were trying to swing the ball, but bowling way outside off stump. When you concede 13 runs in the first over, the rhythm is gone and the swing also disappears. I am not saying Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not a good bowler, but his line and length were way too outside the off stump in this match.”

Team India’s bowlers suffered at the hands of Hales and Buttler in the semi-final on Thursday. Bhuvneshwar conceded 25 in his two overs, while Mohammed Shami went for 39 in three. Pandya (0/34 in 3 overs) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0/27 in 2 overs) were also expensive.

Poll : 0 votes