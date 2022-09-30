T20 World Cup 2022: "A supercar cannot be used like a Toyota Corolla" - Salman Butt wants Jasprit Bumrah to play limited matches in order to prolong his career

Salman Butt believes Team India's pace bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah should consider playing a limited number of matches in the future.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he highlighted how Bumrah's unorthodox bowling action tends to take a toll on his back. Butt suggested that playing in all three formats consistently, while also featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) could jeopardize the speedster's career.

The former Pakistan cricketer explained:

"Jasprit Bumrah's back has to take a lot of load because of his bowling action. He plays in all three formats and plays a lot of cricket. The IPL is also a long tournament and plays that too.

"He will have to pick and choose. Supercars like Ferrari and Aston Martin are termed as weekend cars. A supercar cannot be used like a Toyota Corolla."

Bumrah has struggled this year. The 28-year-old missed the Asia Cup 2022 campaign due to a back injury and could now also be ruled out of the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back stress fracture.

"It could be a blessing in disguise for the bowler who replaces Jasprit Bumrah" - Salman Butt

Butt went on to say that other Indian bowlers have a chance to step up in Bumrah's absence by coming up with impressive performances.

He pointed out how Pakistan's Naseem Shah did the same when he got called up for the Asia Cup due to Shaheen Afridi's unavailability. He opined that the bowler who would replace Bumrah could cement his place in the team by taking responsibility.

Butt added:

"Every cloud has a silver lining. While Bumrah's absence will hurt big time, it will give the youngsters an opportunity to prove their worth. Bumrah will return once he is fit. But the number one question is who will fill his shoes till then?"

He added:

"Pakistan also have a similar problem to deal with. But we must note that Naseem Shah wouldn't have made it to the squad if Shaheen Afridi hadn't been injured. He got a chance and grabbed it with both hands.

"Similarly, it could be a blessing in disguise for the bowler who replaces Jasprit Bumrah."

The former cricketer emphasized that Bumrah's absence would weaken India's bowling unit, which is already under the scanner due to their recent poor performances.

He stated that the right-armer is a complete package, given his ability to bowl an effective spell at any given stage. The former opener stated:

"It's a big blow to Team India. Bowling is one department where India needed more strength, and Jasprit Bumrah was someone who could have done that. He has a lot of experience and is a complete package, as he can bowl everything from the yorker to the slower one.

"He is a wicket-taker who can also contain runs. He is very effective in death overs and can make an impact in all stages of the game."

According to recent reports, Bumrah's injury could put him on the sidelines for four to six months. The Men in Blue could consider adding Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar to their squad for the showpiece event if Bumrah is ruled out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far