"I am not convinced" - Aakash Chopra leaves out Washington Sundar from his picks of all-rounders for the Indian T20 World Cup squad

Washington Sundar did not figure in Aakash Chopra's selection of all-rounders for Team India's T20 World Cup squad.

Sundar missed out on the T20 World Cup 2021 due to an injury he suffered on India's tour of England. He is currently indisposed again and did not feature in the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra made his all-rounder picks for Team India. He had the following to say about Sundar:

"I am not thinking about Washington Sundar at this point in time. He is there in mind but I am not convinced because his batting in T20s lower down the order, I am not particularly convinced. So I will probably not go towards him."

The former India cricketer chose Ravindra Jadeja as the only spin-bowling all-rounder in the squad. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"If we talk about all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja is confirmed there. There will be no question there. It is Australia, so I would say there is no need to take too many spinners."

With his growing prowess with the bat, Jadeja might be the first all-rounder pick for Team India, even ahead of a fit Hardik Pandya. Rohit Sharma has also mentioned that the team management is looking to use the spin-bowling all-rounder more effectively with the bat.

"Venkatesh Iyer seems to be ahead at the moment" - Aakash Chopra

Venkatesh Iyer has given a decent account of himself of late

While picking Venkatesh Iyer and Hardik Pandya as the two seam-bowling all-rounder options, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the former is slightly ahead at the moment. He observed:

"I am keeping two players with Ravindra Jadeja - Venkatesh Iyer and Hardik Pandya. Venkatesh Iyer seems to be ahead at the moment but I won't be surprised if Hardik Pandya wins this race."

However, he added that Pandya will march ahead of Iyer once he starts rolling his arm over. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"The two slots that are there for all-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja as spinning all-rounder, Hardik Pandya as a fast-bowling all-rounder, that's it. Venkatesh Iyer's name is there but the day Hardik starts bowling, I think he will pip Venkatesh Iyer to the post."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh "Venkatesh Iyer is Ahead of Hardik Pandya for the T20 World Cup currently." - Wasim Jaffer (On ESPNcricinfo) "Venkatesh Iyer is Ahead of Hardik Pandya for the T20 World Cup currently." - Wasim Jaffer (On ESPNcricinfo)

Team India are likely to take both Venkatesh Iyer and Hardik Pandya to Australia if they are fit and in top form. Considering Pandya's recent injury concerns, the think tank might not want to risk him being the only seam-bowling all-rounder in the squad.

