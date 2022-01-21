“It's a tough group, you've got to play really well” - Aaron Finch reacts to Australia’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures 

Australia’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch reckons the defending champions have been placed in a tough group for the T20 World Cup 2022. He admitted that the Aussies will have to play really well to defend their title on home soil.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday. Australia are in Group 1 of the Super 12 along with England, New Zealand and Afghanistan. The teams will be joined by the winner of Group A and the runner-up of Group B from the First Round.

Reacting after the ICC revealed the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022, Finch said in a Cricket Australia (CA) release:

"Our planning was ultra-detailed last time and knowing what the groups look like nine months out is really helpful because it can help your level of detail in that planning phase more and more.”

He added:

"It's a tough group though, and when you throw in qualifiers like the West Indies and Sri Lanka, you've got to play really well to get out of that group stage.”

Finch led the Aussies to their maiden Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in the UAE last year. Reflecting on the historic triumph and the challenges ahead, he explained:

“In the lead-up there will be enough cricket in the T20 space. A lot of the guys will be at IPL as well. It’s about making sure you are fresh. We got that balance really right in the lead-up to the last World Cup with the right amount of preparation and rest, that was really important to be mentally and physically fresh for the tournament.”

The Aussies will kick off their title defense by taking on New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 22, in what will be a re-match of the T20 World Cup 2021 final. They will face England on October 28 and Afghanistan on November 4.

The semi-finals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on November 9 and 10 respectively. The final of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13.

Australia’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures

Oct 22: vs New Zealand, SCG

Oct 25: vs Group A winner, Optus Stadium

Oct 28: vs England, MCG

Oct 31: vs Group B runners-up, Gabba

Nov 4: vs Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval

