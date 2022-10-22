T20 World Cup 2022 AUS vs NZ: List of records broken in New Zealand's 89-run win

A flurry of records were broken as New Zealand stunned hosts and defending champions Australia in the 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage opener by 89 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 22.

Finn Allen's brisk start in the powerplay overs set the tone for the Black Caps. Allen, who was playing in place of senior pro Martin Guptill, toyed with the Australian bowlers. He scored 42 in just 16 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes before his dismissal to Hazlewood in the fifth over.

Despite skipper Kane Williamson's sluggish knock in the middle, the other opener, Devon Conway, ensured New Zealand finished with a commendable score of 200/3 in the first innings. The southpaw was unbeaten on 92 off 58 balls at a strike rate of 158.62, and his innings was laced with seven boundaries and two sixes.

Senior New Zealand pacer Tim Southee then badly jolted the Aussies with a brilliant bowling spell of 3/6 from 2.1 overs. Mitchell Santner (3/31) and Trent Boult (2/24) complemented Southee, while Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi picked one wicket apiece. Australia were bundled out for 111 in 17.1 overs in the very first game of their title defense campaign.

Now, to complete our look back at the match, let's recap the records that were set or broken in this exciting opener.

1. New Zealand's 89-run win over Australia is the second-largest victory by runs against a full member of ICC in a T20 World Cup match. India's win over England by 90 runs in Colombo during the 2012 T20 World Cup is the highest margin till date.

2. Australia won their first 50-over World Cup in 1987 and in the next edition in 1992, they lost to New Zealand in the first match of the tournament. History repeated as Australia won their first T20 World title in 2021 and lost to their trans-Tasman rivals in the first game today.

3. New Zealand won their first international match in Australia for more than a decade. Their last victory was in 2011 during the Hobart Test. Since then, they have lost 14 out of 15 matches with one Test drawn.

4. Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, and Tim Southee are the only players from the current team who were part of the playing XI when New Zealand defeated Australia in 2011.

5. This is the first time that the New Zealand men's team has won a T20I game in Australia. They previously played matches in the T20 format in 2007, 2009, and 2018 but lost on all ocassions.

6. New Zealand opener Devon Conway's 92 is the highest score with at least two catches in a Men's T20 World Cup match. Conway broke Shimron Hetmyer's record of 81 runs along with two catches versus Sri Lanka in 2021.

7. Tim Southee went past Shakib Al Hasan to become the leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals with 125 wickets in 101 matches at 24.08.

8. Tim Southee became the leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in the Men's T20 World Cup. He surpassed former New Zealand spinner Nathan McCullum's tally of 23 wickets.

9. Conway's 92 is also the highest individual score against a defending champion team in the T20 World Cup. David Warner's 89 not out against West Indies in last year's edition was the previous best .

10. Conway also scored the highest T20I score against Australia in Australia. Virat Kohli's 90* in Adelaide in 2016 was the previous best.

11. This was New Zealand's biggest victory in terms of runs - 89 - in the T20 World Cup. Their previous best being the 86-run win vs Ireland in 2009.

