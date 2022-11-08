T20 World Cup 2022: “Hopefully we can shut him down” - Ben Stokes on Suryakumar Yadav threat for England in semi-final against India

Talismanic England all-rounder Ben Stokes has described in-form Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav as a fantastic player. He also admitted that England will look to stop him from going on one of his rampages in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final.

The Men in Blue will take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. Suryakumar has had a pivotal role to play in Team India’s progress to the knockouts, coming up with some terrific performances with the willow.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, November 8, Stokes praised the Indian batter, while admitting that England will have to ensure he doesn’t go berserk in the semi-final. The 31-year-old said:

“Suryakumar obviously came in and set the world alight. He’s a fantastic player and plays some shots where you sort of are scratching your head sometimes.

“He’s is in great form, but on Thursday, hopefully we can try and shut him down and not allow him to get on one of his rampages.”

Suryakumar, 32, came into the T20 World Cup in great batting form and has continued his exceptional run in the ICC event Down Under. He is presently the third-leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup 2022, having smashed 225 runs in five matches at an average of 75 and a phenomenal strike rate of 193.97.

“All about which team turns up and can perform best” - Stokes on meeting India in the semi-final

India have been in terrific form in the T20 World Cup 2022. Barring a loss to South Africa in Perth, they won all their Super 12 matches.

Asked how tough Rohit Sharma and Co. will be as opponents in the knockout clash on Thursday, Stokes replied:

“Whoever you face in the semi-final of the World Cup is always going to be tough because both groups were very tough to get through. Finishing in top two of either group was going to be a challenge.

"This is the crunch time in the tournament. Thursday is all about which team turns up and can perform best,” Stokes concluded.

India defeated Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe in their Super 12 encounters in Group 2, while England got the better of Afghanistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in Group 1.

