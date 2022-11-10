KL Rahul's struggles at the top of the order continued after the opening batter failed to get going during India's semi-final clash against England at the Adelaide Oval.

Rahul started his innings with a boundary off the first ball of the match in Ben Stokes' over but was short-lived after giving away his wicket cheaply in the second over by Chris Woakes.

Woakes pitched his delivery with an extra bounce which caught KL Rahul by surprise as he nipped it over to the wicket-keeper. The delivery had an outstanding line and length with the bowler presenting an upright seam. It pitched just behind a good length but then soared off the deck for Buttler as England drew first blood.

Following KL Rahul's wicket, the Twitterati seemed notably disappointed as they urged for him to be dropped from the Indian squad.

Amit Kumar @AMIT_GUJJU



This is why

KL Rahul is the Biggest FRAUD in world cricket.



#INDvsENG I call KL Rahul Fraud for a reason. He is unable to score in important matches and under the pressure. And his non performance pressurises the team ultimately.This is whyKL Rahul is the Biggest FRAUD in world cricket. I call KL Rahul Fraud for a reason. He is unable to score in important matches and under the pressure. And his non performance pressurises the team ultimately. This is why KL Rahul is the Biggest FRAUD in world cricket.#INDvsENG

Passionate Fan @Cricupdatesfast

How many times we have to suffer?



*Your every like means you also want kl rahul dropped.



#INDvENG We fans demand the immediate removal of Kl Rahul from every indian squad. As fans we have suffered enough because of him opening the batting for our lovely Indian team.How many times we have to suffer?*Your every like means you also want kl rahul dropped. We fans demand the immediate removal of Kl Rahul from every indian squad. As fans we have suffered enough because of him opening the batting for our lovely Indian team.How many times we have to suffer?*Your every like means you also want kl rahul dropped.#INDvENG https://t.co/QTVuRUMoup

Cricpedia @_Cricpedia #INDvsENG Just Kl Rahul , doing what he does the Best . Big Dissapointment #KLRahul Just Kl Rahul , doing what he does the Best . Big Dissapointment #KLRahul #INDvsENG https://t.co/UXWuTq2TtI

India keen to break semis jinx and book T20 Final berth

Ever since India tasted success at the 2013 Champions Trophy, they have been left frustrated at ICC events despite reaching the latter stages of the tournaments.

The Indian team managed to qualify for the semis of two T20 World Cup editions - in 2014 and 2016, respectively - but only faced heartbreaks. This time around, India would be optimistic about breaking the semis jinx against a confident-looking England.

Earlier in the group stages, India eclipsed minnows Zimbabwe in their final match to ensure the top spot in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage with eight points. The 2007 T20 World Cup winners qualified for the semis even before they took to the pitch in their last game, courtesy of South Africa's shock loss to the Netherlands.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have hardly put a foot wrong thus far. Apart from a solitary loss against South Africa, the Men in Blue have dominated with both the bat and the ball, winning four out of their five games.

