Create

T20 World Cup 2022: 'Fraud for a reason'- Fans urge opening batter to be dropped after he fails to score big again

By Chandra
Modified Nov 10, 2022 02:16 PM IST
India v England - ICC Men
India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final

KL Rahul's struggles at the top of the order continued after the opening batter failed to get going during India's semi-final clash against England at the Adelaide Oval.

Rahul started his innings with a boundary off the first ball of the match in Ben Stokes' over but was short-lived after giving away his wicket cheaply in the second over by Chris Woakes.

Woakes pitched his delivery with an extra bounce which caught KL Rahul by surprise as he nipped it over to the wicket-keeper. The delivery had an outstanding line and length with the bowler presenting an upright seam. It pitched just behind a good length but then soared off the deck for Buttler as England drew first blood.

Following KL Rahul's wicket, the Twitterati seemed notably disappointed as they urged for him to be dropped from the Indian squad.

I call KL Rahul Fraud for a reason. He is unable to score in important matches and under the pressure. And his non performance pressurises the team ultimately. This is why KL Rahul is the Biggest FRAUD in world cricket.#INDvsENG
We fans demand the immediate removal of Kl Rahul from every indian squad. As fans we have suffered enough because of him opening the batting for our lovely Indian team.How many times we have to suffer?*Your every like means you also want kl rahul dropped.#INDvENG https://t.co/QTVuRUMoup
Just Kl Rahul , doing what he does the Best . Big Dissapointment #KLRahul #INDvsENG https://t.co/UXWuTq2TtI

India keen to break semis jinx and book T20 Final berth

Ever since India tasted success at the 2013 Champions Trophy, they have been left frustrated at ICC events despite reaching the latter stages of the tournaments.

The Indian team managed to qualify for the semis of two T20 World Cup editions - in 2014 and 2016, respectively - but only faced heartbreaks. This time around, India would be optimistic about breaking the semis jinx against a confident-looking England.

Earlier in the group stages, India eclipsed minnows Zimbabwe in their final match to ensure the top spot in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage with eight points. The 2007 T20 World Cup winners qualified for the semis even before they took to the pitch in their last game, courtesy of South Africa's shock loss to the Netherlands.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have hardly put a foot wrong thus far. Apart from a solitary loss against South Africa, the Men in Blue have dominated with both the bat and the ball, winning four out of their five games.

Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.

Poll : Who will meet PAK in the T20 World Cup Finals on 13 Nov?

IND

ENG

289 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Diptanil Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...