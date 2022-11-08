T20 World Cup 2022: “He might just be given that green light” - Brett Lee predicts key role for Rishabh Pant in India vs England semi-final

Team India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant may have played only one match in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far. However, former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee reckons that the Men in Blue might play the left-hander in the semi-final against England and even use him as a pinch-hitter at the top of the order.

After being left out of the playing XI for the first four matches, Pant was picked in the Indian squad that took on Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 clash on Sunday, November 6. However, he was dismissed for three while trying to take on Sean Williams.

India have preferred Dinesh Karthik as their first-choice keeper in the ongoing World Cup, but he too has failed to make an impact with the willow.

Sharing his views on Pant ahead of Team India’s semi-final against England at the Adelaide Oval, Lee said on his YouTube channel:

“I think he could be very, very dangerous. I think that he might just be given that green light and that license to go out and dominate from the top of the order.”

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has struggled while opening the innings in this year’s edition of the T20 World Cup. In five innings, he has registered scores of four, 53, 15, two, and 15.

“He’s hungry because he has missed out” - Brett Lee on Rishabh Pant

Elaborating on why Pant could be dangerous if he is picked for the knockout clash against England, Lee explained that he would be hungry to prove himself, having had to sit out for the majority of the tournament. The 46-year-old explained:

“Rishabh Pant has been waiting for his big opportunity. He could be the guy that could surprise India in terms of what he can deliver. They want him to go well. Team India have been begging for more from Pant and I think that because he’s hungry and because he has missed out.”

Earlier, former India coach Ravi Shastri also backed the southpaw’s inclusion over Karthik in the playing XI for the semi-final against England. Speaking to Star Sports, the former India all-rounder opined:

"Dinesh is a lovely team player. But when it comes to a game against England or New Zealand, just seeing their attack, I think you need a robust left-hander who can turn it on, and is a match-winner and a left-hander.”

Despite repeated opportunities, Pant has failed to impress in the T20I format. In 63 matches, he has scored 964 runs at an average of 23.51 and a strike rate of 127.

