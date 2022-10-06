T20 World Cup 2022: "Calm before the storm" - Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi hints at making a comeback 

Pakistan's pace bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi is likely to return to action at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this month.

The speedster took to social media on Thursday, October 6, to share a picture of himself. Afridi, in the caption, hinted that he could make his comeback very soon after a prolonged injury-enforced hiatus.

The left-arm pacer captioned the post:

"Calm before the storm."

Afridi was sidelined with a knee injury during Pakistan's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka earlier this year in July. He was also forced to miss the Asia Cup 2022 and the ensuing seven-match T20I series against England because of the same.

The fast bowler was sent to England for his rehabilitation. He is an integral part of the Babar Azam-led side across formats and the Men in Green will be hoping that the bowler regains complete fitness prior to the showpiece event.

Shaheen Afridi named in Pakistan's squad for tri-series in New Zealand

Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand will battle it out in a T20I tri-series in Christchurch ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. While Shaheen Afridi has been included in the squad, his chances of participating in any of the games look bleak.

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the opening encounter of the series on Friday, October 7. After suffering a 3-4 series loss to England at home, the Men in Green will be aiming to gather some much-needed momentum on the road to the marquee event.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB 🫂



Handshakes, hugs and a little chat while unveiling the T20I tri-series trophy in Christchurch



#NZTriSeries | #BackTheBoysInGreen Handshakes, hugs and a little chat while unveiling the T20I tri-series trophy in Christchurch 🤝💬🫂Handshakes, hugs and a little chat while unveiling the T20I tri-series trophy in Christchurch 🏆#NZTriSeries | #BackTheBoysInGreen https://t.co/wOwpTHcxWY

The final of the tri-nation series is scheduled to take place on October 14. Following the series, Babar Azam and Co. will travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their first fixture at the event. The blockbuster clash between the two arch-rivals will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Do you think Shaheen Afridi will feature in Pakistan's clash against India at the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box down below.

Poll : 0 votes