T20 World Cup 2022: Chris Jordan likely to replace injured Mark Wood for semi-final clash against India

Experienced England pacer Chris Jordan is likely to play the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the expense of Mark Wood. Doubts have emerged over Wood's fitness and England are unlikely to risk him for the marquee clash against India in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10).

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the right-arm pacer has hardly bowled in two training sessions this week due to a minor injury. The English camp has described his injury as muscle stiffness.

The Durham fast bowler has been a vital part of England's bowling unit since returning to international cricket against Pakistan following a lay-off due to an elbow injury. The 32-year-old has consistently clocked speeds of at least 145 kph throughout the ongoing tournament, picking up nine wickets in four games while maintaining an economy rate of 7.71.

Meanwhile, Jordan has played only one competitive game since recovering from a finger injury suffered in The Hundred. He returned with figures of 4-0-39-0 in the second T20I against Australia in Canberra. However, the Barbadian is a hugely experienced campaigner in the shortest format and one of their best fielders.

The 2010 World T20 champions also have to replace Dawid Malan, who didn't bat against Sri Lanka due to a groin injury. Phil Salt is likely to fill in for Malan.

"We will give Dawid and Mark Wood as long as possible" - Jos Buttler

Earlier, England captain Jos Buttler expressed their desire to give Malan and Wood every chance to get up to match fitness and be a part of the game. The keeper-batter said:

"Dawid left the field the other day with a small niggle and Woody has had a little bit of stiffness but we trust the medical team. We trust those two guys as well and we'll give them as long as possible. You need guys to be fit to participate in the game.

"In all sports, you have players that don't always play at 100 percent but you have to be able to fulfill your role in the team. We have 15 guys preparing to play and there's been some really tough selections throughout the whole tournament."

England sealed their semi-final berth by beating Sri Lanka on Saturday (November 5), chasing a tricky 142 in the final over

