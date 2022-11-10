T20 World Cup 2022: “Dhoni should be made non-playing captain” - Former pacer’s unique suggestion after Team India’s loss to England in semi-finals

Former pacer Atul Wassan feels it is unfair to blame captain Rohit Sharma for Team India’s 10-wicket loss in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10. Wassan opined that an on-field leader doesn’t matter much in T20I cricket, adding that the role can be performed by someone sitting outside, like it happens in tennis.

Rohit has struggled for form with the bat ever since taking over as captain in all three formats of the game. He had a poor T20 World Cup 2022 campaign as well, managing only one half-century in the tournament.

The 35-year-old was dismissed for 27 off 28 in the semi-final against England. His leadership style and tactics also came under the scanner as the Men in Blue failed to defend a total of 168 against England. However, during a discussion on ABP Live, Wassan downplayed the role of captain in T20I cricket. He commented:

“I don’t think you can blame the captaincy (for India’s loss to England). It didn’t seem like Rohit Sharma took any of the decisions. It seemed like the team management was taking most of the decisions. T20I captaincy should not be a matter of debate."

Making a huge suggestion with regard to T20I captaincy, he added:

“I think the time has come to have a non-playing captain in T20 cricket, who manages things from the outside, just like it happens in tennis. I think MS Dhoni should be made the non-playing captain of the Indian team.”

Incidentally, Dhoni was mentor of the Indian team during the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. His presence could not make much of a difference as the Men in Blue failed to progress to the knockouts.

“Disappointing how we turned up today” - Team India skipper Rohit Sharma laments lackluster show

Speaking after Team India’s 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of England, captain Rohit admitted that their performance was very disappointing. He stated that the batters did a decent job, but the bowlers just could not create any pressure. At the post-match presentation, Rohit said:

"Yeah, absolutely, it is disappointing how we turned up today. I thought we still batted well but we were not at all good with the ball. It wasn't a total where a team could chase down this total with no wickets."

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded three fours in the first over as Team India set out to defend 168. From there on, there was no stopping the England openers.

