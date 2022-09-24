T20 World Cup 2022: "Don’t see drama happening in the middle overs which you need to win T20 games" - Sanjay Manjrekar raises concerns about India's squad

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed worry over Team India not having an X-factor in their spin department for the crucial T20 World Cup 2022.

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin might not be able to make a significant impact in the middle overs at the showpiece event. He made these remarks while speaking on Sports 18.

Manjrekar explained:

"I've always wanted the X factor in the spin department and that's the only thing that concerns me about the squad that has been announced for Australia. Axar, Ashwin and Chahal. The three spinners. I don't see drama happening in the middle overs which you need to win T20 games."

Speaking of Yuzvendra Chahal's recent performances in T20 cricket, Manjrekar opined that a break before the T20 World Cup 2022 could do wonders for the leg spinner. He suggested that the bowler has been playing a lot of matches lately.

He added:

"Too many matches. He's somebody that comes good if you see him, how he made a comeback after being dropped for a while. Come Australia, when he's had a little bit of break, he'll be fine."

BCCI @BCCI NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.



Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh 🚨 NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

India are set to open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne. The Men in Blue failed to go beyond the group stage in the previous edition of the ICC event and will want to come up with an improved performance this time around.

Yuzvendra Chahal has struggled for form in India's T20I series against Australia

India and Australia are currently battling it out in a three-match T20I series. Chahal didn't look in great rhythm and has proved to be costly in the first two fixtures.

The crafty spinner has just one solitary wicket to his name in the series. Furthermore, he has been under the scanner for his underwhelming economy rate of 12.46.

Chahal had a decent campaign at the Asia Cup 2022 last month, picking up four wickets from as many games at an economy rate of 7.93. While the senior bowler has looked off-colour against Australia, Axar Patel has performed admirably, claiming five scalps from two games.

Rohit Sharma and Co. would want Chahal to gather some much-needed momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, as his form is going to be crucial for the side at the multi-nation tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far