T20 World Cup 2022: "Eoin Morgan started it off" - Ravi Shastri says England are deserved champions

Ravi Shastri has credited Eoin Morgan for triggering a turnaround in England's white-ball cricket, which eventually culminated in them winning the T20 World Cup 2022.

England defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13. They restricted the Men in Green to 137/8 after asking them to bat first and chased down the target with an over to spare.

While reviewing the game on Star Sports, Shastri was asked about Jos Buttler finishing what Morgan started as the England skipper. He responded:

"That too in Australia, to do it in Australia gives them double joy. Eoin Morgan started it off, clear-cut message to the selectors - 'this is the kind of players I want, I want multi-taskers, I want match-winners, I want a good fielding side, I want all-rounders'."

Shastri praised the former captain for identifying the match-winners who played a huge role in England's win. The former Indian all-rounder observed:

"He got what he wanted. He stuck by them, identified his match-winners in the form of Buttler, Stokes, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, and they have done the business for them."

Buttler (26 off 17) and Moeen Ali (19 off 12) played crucial knocks in the final. While Adil Rashid (2/22) bowled an excellent spell, Ben Stokes stood out with his all-round performance (1/32 and 52* off 49).

"They have been the most consistent side over the last two or three years" - Ravi Shastri on England

England have built their team around white-ball specialists.

Shastri also praised England for being the holders of the ODI and T20 World Cups at the same time. He said:

"I think they deserve it. They have been the most consistent side over the last two or three years. Not many teams will hold the 50-over trophy and the 20-over trophy but they deserve it."

The former Indian head coach credited England's planning, which ultimately yielded them the desired results. He observed:

"They planned well in advance, four-five years ago. They stuck to their players, they stuck to their game plan of what they expected out of their players and they have come and delivered today."

England opted to remodel their approach to limited-overs cricket after they were eliminated in the group stage of the 2015 ODI World Cup. They segregated their white and red-ball teams, with Morgan being handed over the reins of the limited-overs sides, and have persisted with that thinking ever since.

