T20 World Cup 2022: "Fitness is definitely becoming an issue now for him" - Twitterati at their wits end after Rohit Sharma's poor outing in the semi-final 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma had a woeful outing in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final encounter against England on Thursday, November 10 at the Adelaide Oval. The opening batter looked sluggish from the word go and could not quite get settled in before perishing in the ninth over.

After being put into bat by Jos Buttler, Team India endured yet another poor powerplay. The Men in Blue lost KL Rahul in the second over to Chris Woakes, bringing Virat Kohli to the crease early once again.

The skipper did not get his timing right as he attempted to make the most of the fielding restrictions in place. At one stage, he seemed to have found his rhythm with a couple of solid strokes, but the mistimed shots and dot deliveries soaked out the momentum,

He tried to take on Chris Jordan with a wild slog in the penultimate ball of the ninth over of the innings. While the ball was arguably in the slot for the taking, he did not get the timing right by any means, leading the ball to head toward deep mid-wicket. Sam Curran, sprinting in from the deep, sealed the Indian skipper's fate by taking a composed catch.

Twitter were disappointed with Rohit Sharma's performance and took to the social media platform to voice their frustration. Here are some of the reactions:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Pressure is highest,

Crowds are the loudest,

The best will arrive,

The strongest will survive,

The greatest will thrive,

The NBDC TUKTUK PRO ROHIT SHARMA, Man of big matches #INDvENG When the lights are brightest,Pressure is highest,Crowds are the loudest,The best will arrive,The strongest will survive,The greatest will thrive,The NBDC TUKTUK PRO ROHIT SHARMA, Man of big matches When the lights are brightest,Pressure is highest,Crowds are the loudest,The best will arrive,The strongest will survive,The greatest will thrive,The NBDC TUKTUK PRO ROHIT SHARMA, Man of big matches🔥🔥 #INDvENG https://t.co/r24XgS155e

Vishal. @SportyVishaI 🏻

Dharavi calling you, come on! What a knock, Rohit SharmaDharavi calling you, come on! What a knock, Rohit Sharma 🙏🏻Dharavi calling you, come on! https://t.co/KCbZUhD2aH

M. @IconicKohIi Rohit sharma's 0(1) would have helped india more than this knock Rohit sharma's 0(1) would have helped india more than this knock https://t.co/29DlpsnU8h

Sai @akakrcb6 Rohit wins the world Cup on Sunday at 4.30 pm



Rohit 4.31 pm should announce retirement from T20I format . Rohit wins the world Cup on Sunday at 4.30 pm Rohit 4.31 pm should announce retirement from T20I format .

Akki @CrickPotato Rohit is late on shots most times, Fitness is definitely becoming an issue now for him. Rohit is late on shots most times, Fitness is definitely becoming an issue now for him.

Sriranjan Thirumalai @sambabriza Poor innings from Rohit, probably best characterized by the two wide-ish deliveries from Livingston he just left, no shot even attempted. Poor innings from Rohit, probably best characterized by the two wide-ish deliveries from Livingston he just left, no shot even attempted.

Harsh Upadhyay @upadhyay_harsh1 Rohit Sharma doesn't look fit for T20



Running between the wickets and performance during fielding is a big concern Rohit Sharma doesn't look fit for T20Running between the wickets and performance during fielding is a big concern

Neel Patel @NeelPatel189 2016 it was Rahane

2022 it is Rohit



Mumbaikars as usual killing all hopes. 2016 it was Rahane2022 it is RohitMumbaikars as usual killing all hopes.

, @gundobese Today I had an exam in my college . When I was done, I raised my hand and yelled "ROHIT!"



My teacher smiled and took my paper. She knew I was finished. Today I had an exam in my college . When I was done, I raised my hand and yelled "ROHIT!"My teacher smiled and took my paper. She knew I was finished.

Akshay Jain @akshayj1135 Is it only me who's happy that Rohit is gone ? Is it only me who's happy that Rohit is gone ?

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



Before T20WC: 144.4

In the T20WC: 94.7



#T20WorldCup #INDvENG Rohit Sharma powerplay strike-rates in T20Is in 2022Before T20WC: 144.4In the T20WC: 94.7 Rohit Sharma powerplay strike-rates in T20Is in 2022Before T20WC: 144.4In the T20WC: 94.7#T20WorldCup #INDvENG

India slid further down after Rohit Sharma's dismissal

The Indian skipper's dismissal left India at 56-2 in the ninth over. Following the Indian skipper's departure, the onus was on the in-form pair of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to steer Team India's innings.

The pair could not quite get going on the used surface with Adil Rashid bowling an air-tight spell, culminating in the vital wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 15 runs.

At the type of writing, the Men in Blue are placed at 80-3 after 13 overs. England have spun a web on the Indian batters with the help of their spin duo of Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone.

Should Rohit Sharma reconsider his future in T20I cricket on account of his current poor form? Let us know what you think.

Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.

Poll : Who will meet PAK in the T20 World Cup Finals on 13 Nov? IND ENG 334 votes