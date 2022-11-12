T20 World Cup 2022: "He was a failure as a player and as a captain as well" - Danish Kaneria delivers a harsh verdict on Rohit Sharma's campaign 

Former Pakistani leg-spinner Danish Kaneria lambasted Rohit Sharma for his dreadful performances both as a player and as captain in the T20 World Cup 2022. The right-handed opening batter recorded 116 runs across six matches in the tournament as Team India were knocked out in the semi-finals by England on Thursday, November 10.

Rohit and KL Rahul's tentative batting in the powerplay have been criticized by many. While Rahul managed to convert a couple of his starts, the Indian skipper did not seem anywhere near his best with the bat in the entire tournament.

While Team India embraced an aggressive brand of cricket following their exit from the T20 World Cup 2021, they were back in their shells when another ICC event came knocking.

Labeling Rohit as unfit for T20 cricket anymore, Kaneria said on his YouTube channel:

"There are also a lot of questions over Rohit Sharma's fitness. The next World Cup is in two years' time and Rohit Sharma is clearly not fit for T20 cricket. Rohit Sharma's bat is not coming down in time, he has gained quite a belly as well."

Kaneria added:

"He angered the fans consistently with his performances at the T20 World Cup 2022. Absolutely zero material performance from him. He was a failure as a player and as a captain as well."

Rohit's recent T20 exploits have been below par, to say the least. The added responsibility of the captaincy has also taken its toll on the Mumbai-born batter.

Out of his last 10 innings in the shortest format, he has only crossed the 20-run mark thrice, recording a strike rate in excess of 125 only once.

"Rahul Dravid is not a T20 coach and nor is VVS Laxman" - Danish Kaneria calls for the axing of Team India's head coach

Expectations were high when Rahul Dravid was roped in by the BCCI to guide the Indian side. While the team flourished under Ravi Shastri, the absence of ICC trophies was a glaring point and the association came to a sour end after the T20 World Cup 2021.

While results have largely been good under the former India captain, the team once again faltered when it mattered. More so than failure, it was the same old timid approach that irked fans and pundits alike.

Suggesting that India should look to rope in someone like Virender Sehwag to coach the side, Kaneria said:

"India could even have considered going with four pacers by benching Ashwin. The captain did not have confidence. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid were afraid of failing."

Kaneria continued:

"Rahul Dravid is not a T20 coach and nor is VVS Laxman. Team India have to remove them. They need a coach like Virender Sehwag. Someone strict and honest as Gautam Gambhir will also do."

In the absence of Dravid, it will be VVS Laxman who will be India's head coach in their upcoming white-ball tour of New Zealand.

What lies next for Rohit Sharma in the T20 format? Let us know what you think.

