T20 World Cup 2022: "India should have sent Pant in at No. 3 with the message of playing fearlessly" - Danish Kaneria feels keeper-batter was held back for nothing

Former Pakistani leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels that Team India should have thought proactively and out of the box by sending Rishabh Pant at No. 3 in the semi-final contest against England on Thursday, November 10.

The Delhi-born wicketkeeper retained his place in the playing XI from Team India's win over Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match.

Being an aggressive left-handed batter, he was primed to be utilized in the middle order to counter England's spin bowling unit.

However, he came into bat at No. 6 to play out the final two overs of the innings. He was run out for just six runs after the well-settled Hardik Pandya demanded the strike in the final over.

Questioning the management's approach regarding Pant's utilization, Kaneria said on his YouTube channel:

"When KL Rahul was out in the semis, India should have sent Pant in at No. 3 with the message of playing fearlessly and destroying the bowling attack. Why did the team hold him back?"

Kaneria continued:

"They instead sent him in the 19th over. Surya could have come in at No. 5, it would not have made much of a difference, it's the same role anyway. Why didn't Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid think out of the box?"

Following the early dismissal of KL Rahul, Team India stuck with the same template by sending in Virat Kohli at No. 3. In hindsight, poor powerplay across both innings, particularly while batting, laid the groundwork for yet another defeat in an ICC knockout fixture for the Men in Blue.

"There would have been a serious momentum shift" - Danish Kaneria on Rishabh Pant's promotion in the batting order

India could only put their foot down on the pedal in the death over due to their top-order woes. Despite a batting clinic by Pandya, the Men in Blue could only post a relatively par score of 168-6.

The total was scaled by the England openers without even breaking a sweat. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales took the Indian bowling apart and secured the win with four overs to spare.

Opining that Pant's early introduction could have been the catalyst India desperately needed, Kaneria said:

"The ball was coming onto the bat quite well, now had Pant come in at No. 3, there would have been a left-right combination. Pant would have scored a couple of boundaries and there would have been a serious momentum shift."

Pant is set to feature as Team India's vice-captain in their upcoming tour of New Zealand. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against the Kiwis.

