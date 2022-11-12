T20 World Cup 2022: "His fitness is not right for T20 cricket" - Danish Kaneria takes a dig at Rishabh Pant after semi-final debacle 

Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria believes Rishabh Pant has all the elements to succeed at the international level barring an optimum fitness level.

The subject of the Delhi-born wicketkeeper's fitness has been well-documented, especially in the recent past, when he was sidelined on the bench.

Pant was only considered for selection in India's last two games of the T20 World Cup 2022. He served as the backup to Dinesh Karthik in the initial stages of the tournament.

Shedding light on Pant's place in the Indian team as well as the side's approach in the semi-final defeat, Kaneria said on his YouTube channel:

"No doubt Rishabh Pant is talented and has everything, but his fitness is not right for T20 cricket. Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma showed no aggression, or intention. KL Rahul scored in an inconsistent manner but Rohit Sharma's contribution was absolutely zero."

Despite his unorthodox fitness as an athlete, Pant has been spot-on when it comes to wicketkeeping. The major issue comes in the form of running between the wickets and any injuries that may befall.

Team India's trophy drought when it comes to high-profile ICC events continues. Following their exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, their last piece of silverware remains the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

"At least make one stable playing XI" - Danish Kaneria believes Team India's lavish bench strength is in vain if they can't make the most of it

The emergence of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a robust domestic system has resulted in a huge player pool available for the senior team.

Team India have often forged together a second-string squad to tour nations like Ireland and Zimbabwe while the senior players are involved or preparing for a major campaign.

Noting that Team India are focusing on making second and third-string teams while their first-choice playing XI is in disarray, Kaneria said:

"India made plenty of mistakes in this World Cup. I've been saying this for a while now, India have been going around making second-string and third string teams, but atleast make one stable playing XI."

The BCCI is reportedly looking to revamp the T20I side by reducing the average age of the size. High-profile senior players will have the provision and the luxury of making a call surrounding their future in the shortest format, while several others are unlikely to be among the scheme of things in the future.

How should Team India approach T20I cricket moving forward? Let us know what you think.

